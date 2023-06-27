Reader Commentary
Celebrating Pride
The Long and Winding Bumpy Yellow Brick Road
From an early age, actually underage, I was frequently the one sitting at the end of the bar where the “Trolls” sat. While others in The Spot Pub would avoid them, I would sit mesmerized, grasping onto every word from those older men of stories -both good and bad- while constantly being reminded as to “How good you have it now, Kid.” “Now” being in the late 1970s.
Now, that “troll” is me – here in the mid-2020’s, sharing my own tales of unforgettable parties, world travels, celebrity acquaintances and fabulous clubs and discos of a bygone era. Now, I sit at the end of the bar Lucy’s Place sharing my own tales to an entirely different generation of young men (and yes, women) who just may momentarily look up from their phones for a few minutes of actual conversation. My refrain still retains the words of my elders as to “how good you have it now, kid” myself proudly saying it as if wearing a badge of courage.
As with any minority or progressive movement, time itself is the greatest motivator. Hate and prejudice still remain, but as The Trevor Project (a national LGBTQIA+ youth help organization) says, “It gets better.” Johnstown was not the most comfortable environment for anybody that did not identify other than totally “straight.” Meanwhile, for people living in the rural areas surrounding Johnstown, it was even more difficult. Yet throughout the decades, this area has always had at least one operating “gay” bar. There was even one fluke summer that the area supported five such establishments simultaneously!
Overall, these business were accepted or at least were tolerated by their neighbors. The exception was when pickets lead by the work of Ron McRae, head of the Somerset County-based Worldwide Street Preachers Fellowship, came to loudly spew his words of hate. McRae first drew local attention for a nearly four-year weekly protest that ultimately shut down the Casa Nova bar in Jennerstown, near Somerset in 2001. Many people, including myself, other patrons and even busloads from Pittsburgh, would confront and counter protest this spectacle almost every night.
Perhaps the thing that most motivated and energized my conviction were the many Pride events that I had attended or participated in throughout the years. My first major march was the 1987 March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights on October 11 of that year. This march focused on the widespread belief that the then Reagan administration had failed to adequately respond to the AIDS epidemic and to overturn U.S. Supreme sodomy laws. The U.S. Park police estimated attendance over 300,000. This was the first time that the AIDS quilt was displayed on the National Mall on the same day as the march. Dressed in all-white, I was honored to be one of the official quilt handlers to help unfurl the various quadrants of panels, then to fold them back up again.
The next major march was on April 25, 1993, known as The 1993 March on Washington for Lesbian, Gay and Bi-Equal rights and Liberation. This event focused on President Clinton’s campaign promises, including his support for gay rights and to “lift the ban” of gays in the military.
The last of these momentous events was the 2000 Millennium March on Washington for Equality on April 30 of that year. Being choreographed by the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBT civil rights group, it drew hundreds of thousands of LGBT people and supporters. This event was very polished, including a sold-out concert with appearances by Melissa Etheridge, Ellen DeGeneres, George Michael, Pet Shop Boys, K.D. Lang and even country superstar, Garth Brooks.
Through all those decades, I continued to be an out and proud cheerleader of LGBT rights, belonging to both many political and social groups. I’ve become one of the most recognized faces of our local LGBT community. As early as 1982, the Altoona TV station “outed me” for their “The Pleasure Seekers” five-part story that ran for “sweeps week” in February. That was more than 40 years ago now. Later, there were also many positive portrayals of myself in both video and print media.
Then came lightening rod John DeBartola, the president and editor of The Keystone Alliance/Gaylife Newsletter. Knowing him already for several years, he finally convinced me to write a monthly column called “Phil Remembers When” around 2012. That was the spark that lit my fire and passion to share my experiences from both the past and current events into words and pictures that I can share. I was hooked, sometimes up all night with three computer screens on as I would constantly research and update my stories. Two years into writing, I added a second column called “On the Edge.” While my PRW column would contain several stories on various LGBT issues, my OTE column would be more in-depth orientated with interviews from local new restaurants with reviews, plus many celebrity interviews including Greg Louganis, Billy Porter, and my most favorite friend, Alice Hoagland. Hoagland is the mother of Mark Bingham, one of the heroes credited for bringing down Flight 93. Mark was a strapping young gay man who loved playing with his teammates on The San Francisco Fog gay rugby team. There were times that Alice cried as the conversation would linger as to how much she missed Mark, I would cry with her.
The Newsletter was a mechanism that we used to the fullest. We sponsored Pride events throughout the region, marched and did floats every year for Pittsburgh Pride and the Johnstown Halloween Parade (we won two different first-place plaques!) During one of our Johnstown floats, we had a police escort as we made our way up Main Street to the sounds of cheering crowds. We sponsored Pride Proms at the Holiday Inn, did numerous fund raisers for various organizations, including the local AIDS support group, Community Care Management, and so much more. We tried to have a non-discrimination law passed for the City of Johnstown, known as Bill 5, and a hate crimes bill known as Bill 6, but Council voted it down. We later had an equality march with more than 100 people in support on Main Street.
Now, I save the best for last. After years of fighting for marriage equality, finally on June 26, 2015, in a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court made marriage equality become the law of the land and granted same-sex couples in all 50 states the right to full, equal recognition under the law. Total elation would be an understatement as to how my future husband, Eric Svenson, and I felt. And on August 29, 2015, at the base of the huge American Flag that flies over the City of Johnstown, Dr. Catherine S. Cox officiated over our wedding ceremony. The sun shone bright on my city below, while a light breeze above kept the flag unfurled. For now, finally, I got to marry the one I love on my own terms, on my own turf, in a place I would always want to be.
Today – and in the here and now, Eric and I live two blocks away from that flag with our two cats in Old Westmont. On rainy nights, when the flag is wet, it will make a snapping sound. We laugh and tell each other that flag is saying “hi” to us…like two snaps up!