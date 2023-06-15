‘It is not a black holiday. It is a true American holiday.’
The Importance of Johnstown’s Juneteenth
What is Juneteenth? Why is it observed? Why is it significant to our history – not only in our nation but specifically, here in Johnstown?
It was on June 19, 1865 that more than 2,000 Union Troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas announcing that enslaved black people in that state were free. At that time, Texas was the very last state to recognize the federal emancipation in which enslaved people gained their freedom. This occurrence became known nationally as Juneteenth and for people of color in this country, it became known as “Second Independence Day”.
The national Juneteenth holiday recalls that response, which occurred two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and after centuries of work by many to end the inhuman practice of slavery.
From 1865 until two years ago, however, little was known about the observance outside of the black community. Black history was still relegated to the shortest month of the year in February and Juneteenth seemed to be a secondary thought. People of color acknowledged but it wasn’t very mainstream or even a part of the national consciousness or awareness. On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act making Juneteenth, June 19th, a federal holiday. All 50 states recognize the holiday and at least 21 states designated Juneteenth as a paid and/or legal holiday.
“It is not a black holiday. It is a true American holiday. It is about the freedom and justice of liberty of all people” says Jeffrey Wilson, of Johnstown.
Johnstown’s own Juneteenth Festival predates the national observance by a decade. It was first observed here as a festival in 2011. At that time, it was just a one-day celebration. With a lot of community support and effort, Johnstown’s celebration has extended. As of today, the festival is now a weeklong event with an incorporated music fest held at the Peoples Natural Gas Park the Saturday before June 19th. The celebration begins the week before June 19th to introduce the holiday. The community gathers at the downtown Central Park location from Monday to Sunday, with the exclusion of Saturday due to the Music Fest. It brings food, various vendors, live entertainment, health fairs, basket parties, a parade, veteran recognition, roundtable racial and veteran discussion, Sunday church in the park and activities for both children and adults. Every single day there is something new happening. Johnstown has embraced its own week-long festival of music, food, dancing, prayer and fellowship – while providing an important reminder that our efforts to build cultural unity for the future are built upon growing our awareness and understanding of our shared history.
During the celebration, the Johnstown Chapter of the NAACP makes it a point to educate the attendees on the importance of Juneteenth.
“Educating people on Juneteenth was the biggest challenge. I had a lot of people asking me what Juneteenth is. Several people, both black and white, asked me.” says Francine Cashaw.
Among the jubilation of the Johnstown Juneteenth Celebration there is a seriousness – a purpose. And that is to educate and then eventually eradicate all trace of racism in and around Johnstown.
“We have a goal, and the goal is to eliminate racism,” local NAACP President Alan Cashaw says.
“Racism is a demon,” the Rev. Sylvia King said. “It controls minds and behavior.”
Sung Shik Chung, superintendent of Western Pa. Conference of The United Methodist Church, described the ideology as a sin.
“Racism and hatred causes a lot of harm,” he says. “Elimination is always a goal.”
