From the Editor’s Desk
On Surviving My First ‘Best Of’ Experience
This issue – yes, this very one in your hands right now – has made me nervous for an entire year.
The June edition of Johnstown Magazine is traditionally the issue that features the readers’ choice “Best Of” results. It’s somewhat of a tradition – not just here at the magazine but in the community. It’s the edition I hear the most about when I am out and about. And it’s the one that most intimidated me when I accepted the job as managing editor of this award winning publication nearly a year ago. And truth be told, it might be the reason I agreed to take the job officially in July and let Arlene (God bless her retired heart) have one last crack at this behemoth.
This isn’t an easy edition to do. Not by any means. It involves a lot of counting and I was a communications major and went into journalism to avoid math (and PE, but that’s another subject.) I was told to start preparing for this edition on day one of my job here. And so I did. And Chip, Vaughn, Mary Ann and Chris and I have been putting our heads together about how to improve your involvement as the reader for the last eleven months. This year, we had more categories than ever (a whopping 81 if you don’t count “write-in” categories) and then we had the challenge of getting photos done really quickly of all the finalists. I have to thank Edward, A.J. and Thomas for their help and artistry. We literally could not have pulled this edition off without their creativity and quick actions.
From mid-March until mid-April, we collected your nominations in separate categories to pick your local favorites – everything from best barbershop to best donut. The categories were as varied as the community itself. Then, we took all those nominations from you and our staff spent an entire work week counting every nominee and tallying all the results – yes, by hand, thank you. It looked like a Board of Elections office circa 1978 around here.
And so I think I survived my first “Best Of” experience. I can’t say I wasn’t warned. I think for articles like this, having a bit of OCD helps.
In addition to finally making public your choices for ‘Best Of” in this highly anticipated edition, we are also taking a closer look at Johnstown’s Juneteenth and Pride Festivals, visiting Stackhouse Park and learning the “keys” to success of a legacy locksmith business here in town.
Personally, for me – even though my first official day as editor began July 1, 2022 – the day I actually came to the office to accept the position was when Juneteenth was happening last year. From that day forward, it has been a flurry of activity for me. And now that the weather has truly broken, and I have been able to stroll around the town a bit, I can see firsthand what is “best” about this city. This area truly has a lot of gems -- and most among those treasures are all of you – the readers of Johnstown Magazine and the people who live in this community. I love how involved all of you are. When we ask for something here at the magazine, you deliver. And never moreso than with this edition. I hope you know that in my mind when it comes to what is “Best” about Johnstown, all of you are at the top of my list.
Thank you for your support in making this “Best Of” the Best yet!