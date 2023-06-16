Lessons Learned from Resting
For Father’s Day
Picture this. He reclines, snoozing. The Death of a President lies open in his lap. William Manchester’s 1967 work on President Kennedy fails to keep his eyes open and his mind engaged. He needs a nap.
He snoozes often and easily these days. These days his health is fragile. He is too young to be so ill. Rest is vital to his survival. He’s only forty-one.
He has a family of seven and his own aged father lives with him. His wife tries to keep his children, the oldest is nearly sixteen, quiet. She has her hands full. His illness is hard on her, too but she gets no afternoon siesta.
His sleep does not end in death. The fire tried. The church burned yet the embers of his being survive. Home from the hospital, he dozes, alive, this father of five.
I didn’t make it easy for him then. It’s my eyes that close now, book in hand. It’s me who snoozes now with no effort at all, and no illness as a cause. I have gotten “too soon old and too late smart” as my grandfather used to say. I’d be quieter now. I’d pray more for your recovery. I’d help you heal.
You pressed on.
You did not give up.
You birthed new life because you rested.
Thank you, Dad.
Close your eyes.
Ruth A. Moore
Seward, Pa.
Editor’s Note: Ruth’s father pastored an area church that experienced a fire. The stress of that incident took a toll on his health and at 41, he nearly died. After recovery, the minister lived another 45 years. “A 250 or less writing exercise on the word ‘snooze’ turned into a tribute to my father,” Ruth wrote in her email to us. We are happy to give this “exercise” a publishing home in time for Father’s Day.