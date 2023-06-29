And the winners are…
Best of Johnstown 2023
PART THREE
It’s our most popular edition of the year and this year, once again, we heard from thousands of you about what makes Johnstown (and the surrounding communities!) so great! We were overwhelmed and inundated and just plain slammed by ballots and we wouldn’t have it any other way. It shows that the readers of Johnstown Magazine genuinely care about local businesses and supporting the community.
We are proud to present to you – drum roll please – the winners (81 of them!) finalists (146!) , and a few honorable mentions in the Best of Johnstown 2023!
Here's just a little preview of what's inside! Click on each photo to see the individual category.
You can see all the winners, finalists, and honorable mentions in the printed June 2023 edition of Johnstown Magazine -- available everywhere now -- but time and supplies are running out! Get your copy today!