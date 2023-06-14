Business Spotlight
A Legacy Under Locks
How Spory’s Locksmith Found the ‘Keys’ to Success
We’ve all been there. It happens.
Locked out of the car. Or the house. Wondering if breaking the windshield is worth the insurance claim. Or trying to remember if that bathroom window on the second floor was left unlocked and staring at the rickety rose trellis debating if it can hold the weight of an adult human of about 50 years of age.
It is at these moments – these instances of our mental frailty – that the skill of a locksmith comes to mind. It’s not as if most of us go shopping for a locksmith. We tend to find one when are in need of one – and most of those times is in the middle of an emergency.
Spory’s Locksmith on Scalp Avenue has become a legacy business in this area. In business for over 50 years, Spory’s motto is “Holding the keys to Johnstown since 1969.”
That motto is clever and catchy but it is also literally true!
Ron Spory recalls his most memorable call for help came from a mother in Mine 40 in Windber whose son was locked in the bedroom and in the bedroom’s closet. The bedroom door was locked from the inside and the closet door had a catch latch on it. When Ron arrived, the boy was quite distressed and frightened. After a while, though things went quiet. The mother was even more alarmed. When Ron finally opened the doors, he found the boy asleep!
Another “key to success” is that Spory’s is family owned.
Ernie Spory started the business in 1969, after he took a correspondence course in locksmithing. This was remarkably back in the days when people could learn a trade through the mail after reading an advertisement in the back of a magazine.
From 1969 through March 1977, Ernie ran the business out of his home and his truck. Lois Spory recalls having to put her baby daughter in a playpen so she could go to the basement and get a lock that Ernie needed.
Eventually the business outgrew the family residence. In 1977 – while the nation was recovering from its Bicentennial the year before -- the Sporys rented a back room at their current location on Scalp Ave. in Richland and in 1981 they took over the whole building – adding a showroom and retail shop.
In 1990, the Sporys purchased the building, and in 2010 moved the showroom and retail shop to another interior location that seemed to better suit the flow of the business.
Ron Spory bought the business from his parents in 2015.
“He always liked messing around with locks when he was a kid—instead of milking cows—he grew up on a farm in Jennerstown.,” Ron says of his father.
Spory’s currently has six full time and one part time staff member. They offer many services including repair, replacement and new automotive keys and fobs; locks; safes; door closures; and access control.
“We work with a couple of electricians. They do the wiring and the computer programming, and we install the physical hardware for access control,” Ron explains about their access control work.
With coverage of a wide geographic area, Spory’s maintains three trucks that provide service in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Indiana, and Blair counties.
While they do get many vehicle lockout calls, their focus is commercial and residential properties, along with safe repairs and sales.
Spory’s typically has most automotive keys in stock, but they still must order fobs. Spory’s automotive keys are often less expensive than finding replacement keys and fobs through a automotive dealership. Ron estimates that the retail shop cuts between 50,000 and 80,000 non-automotive keys a year.
I asked Ron how he keeps up with the new technology.
“Hire young people and keep up with education,” is his answer.
He isn’t kidding about that either. Half of his staff is under 30 years old. That’s right. There is a whole other generation of locksmiths on the horizon – learning a skill and a trade at the hands of a master.
Ron does not see his sons or his brother’s children taking over the business when he retires. He turned 60 just last month in May and while he doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon, he does have a plan for its future.
Read the entire feature in the June 2023 printed edition of Johnstown Magazine -- available everywhere now.