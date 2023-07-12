Who were the “Rockefeller Republicans?”
Get Inside Johnstown’s Legacy Law Firm
In the 1940s, the bars in Johnstown were segregated. One man, attorney Andrew J. Gleason, changed that. Yes, it took a man who passed the bar to change the bars.
“We were Rockefeller Republicans.” said Andrew “Andy” Davis Gleason about the law firm Gleason, Barbin and Markovitz. This law firm has existed in Johnstown in one form or another since his father, Andrew, started it with Norm Krumenacker, Sr. in 1946.
That term refers to a member of the Republican Party holding views likened to those of Nelson Rockefeller (July 8, 1908 – January 26, 1979), a moderate or liberal Republican. They were part of a separate political ideology, aligning on certain issues and policies with liberals, while on others with conservatives and on many with neither. They supported the rights of unions to engage in collective bargaining—in other words, organized labor-- as well as supporting Civil Rights. They were strong supporters of military spending and waging the Cold War against the Soviet bloc.
“My Dad had, what I would say was, a huge social conscience. He was the first lawyer to represent the Johnstown Branch of the NAACP and did it pro bono. Dad was the one that integrated the Johnstown bars after World War II. He was at that time, the attorney for the Cambria County Tavern Association,” said Andy.
As such, the elder Esquire Gleason advised each of the members that Pennsylvania Law prohibited that kind of discrimination. He personally fought the Jim Crow tendencies.
Always interested in law, Andrew Gleason held a full-time job and raised a family while attending night classes at Duquesne University. He graduated in 1940, and subsequently passed the bar. His firm has been in continuous operation since 1946. He was a top-notch business, corporate, condemnation and administrative law lawyer. He also helped Frank J. Pasquerilla found Crown American Corporation—another long-time Johnstown business.
“He went to Purdue and then his senior year they raised the tuition. It was during the Depression. They raised it $100; that was too much, so he transferred to the University of Pittsburgh and graduated from Pitt as a civil engineer,” said Andy. “He worked as a civil engineer for the state highway department for a few years and then he decided, in the middle of the Great Depression, with a wife and two children, and a daytime job that he would go to law school at night in Duquesne. He did this for four years and then he passed the bar without any problem.”
Before he figured out what he was going to do for the rest of his life regarding the practice of law, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor. He was in the service for five years, with the rank of Captain. After the War, he came back to Johnstown.
Over the years, law became a family affair. Andy’s cousin, Pat, joined the firm in 1960. And the next member of the family that came in was Andy’s brother, Robert Davis Gleason, also known as “Gunner”, a name he picked up during his high school and college basketball playing days. He was very much involved in Cambria County and Pennsylvania State Republican politics and served as a state committee member for many years. His specialty for the law firm was criminal defense. Gunner passed away in June 2022. Andy’s older sister, Anne Gleason Barbin had five children, four boys and one girl and they all pursued careers in the law.
Andy himself personally has no interest in a political career. He practices Family Law, Municipal Law, and Social Security and Disability Law. He graduated from Hobart College and the University of Richmond School of Law. Andy’s first job was in Washington DC with the General Services Administration. The GSA was a catch-all Federal Department that was responsible for the Library of Congress, the Botanical Gardens, the National Archives and Records Administration, and handled all the real estate for the Federal Government. Andy’s first assignment was as a lawyer for the National Archives. He then served as a legislative assistant to Senator Hugh Scott from Pennsylvania. His last job in DC was serving as the Minority Counsel for the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration.
After his stint in DC, Andy decided to return to Johnstown. He liked working in DC but did not want to raise his family there. He is a local son.
In the past he has done pro bono work for Westmont Volunteer Fire Company, Riverside Volunteer Fire Company, and Oakland Volunteer Fire Company. He is a past President of the Cambria County Bar Association and was a representative to the Pennsylvania Bar Association’s House of Delegates.
The senior partner of the firm is Attorney Myron I. Markovitz, who primarily advises clients on business and commercial transactions. A Johnstown native, he attended Ohio State, and the University of Toledo for his law degree. He was a field artillery officer during the Vietnam War. He joined the firm in 1971.
William Gleason Barbin “Bill Barbin” was next joined the law firm in 1979 and concentrates on Municipal Law. Bill attended Rice University for his undergraduate degree and the University of Toledo for his law degree. He is the solicitor for the Water Authority, the Redevelopment Authority, and numerous municipalities in Cambria County. He also does pro bono work for the West End Ambulance Association, Jackson Township Fire Company, Adams Township No 2, Cresson Volunteer Fire Company, carrying on the tradition of Andrew Gleason. He currently serves as the Cambria County Solicitor.
Another of Andy’s nephews, Bryan Barbin, joined the firm in 2001. Bryan decided to go into politics and served Cambria County as a State Representative.
Andrew J. Gleason lived to be 106 years old and in addition to being an attorney he was a longtime Pennsylvania State Republican leader, adviser, and strategist.
And the legacy of this law firm cannot be complete with Andy offering a little-known historical fact about the law office’s location and his mother, Olga Davis Gleason.
“We’re probably sitting in my mother’s bedroom right now. This building (206 Main Street) was built on the same spot where my mother’s house once stood. There is a plaque when you go outside on the front wall that is dedicated to my grandfather, Robert Charles Davis. He was a prominent Johnstown Surgeon and the Chief of Staff at Conemaugh Hospital in the 40s.”
The roots of these Roosevelt Republicans run deep in Johnstown.