What’s in a Name?
Why the Johnstown GAR Building is Worth Another Look
Now that summer is here you may be looking for local things to see, or you may be in town for one of Johnstown’s many summer activities and have decided to do a side visit to something interesting. The city has never been lacking in that department.
In fact, there happens to be an unobtrusive unassuming and maybe even “taken for granted” structure that – if you are local – you have seen many times but probably had no idea of its significance. You may even walk by it every time without even stopping to think about it. And it’s a building that is right downtown, so it doesn’t really take a long drive to get to it. And it’s not hard to miss.
The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Building is the white one situated on the corner of Locust Street and Gazebo Park, just across the street from Central Park. When you see it, you may think to yourself that the structure has been on that corner for as long as you can remember, and as far as you can recall, it’s just a building, similar to others with no particular significance. You’d be right in thinking that the building has been there for a long time; 130 years, to be exact. And as you might guess, when a building is 130 years old it has to have some history, and this building is no different. It must have something to do with the 1889 flood, right?
But that history is only remotely related to the flood, as so many local buildings are. In fact, there is no “This building survived the flood of 1889” plaque on it, but there is one that tells us that the building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. So, what makes it historically significant? What makes it worth a second look in our fair city?
As with most historical buildings, a bit of background information is in order that will help answer those questions. To start with, the building is known as the GAR Building, a name that may mean nothing to you. However, that name carries a tremendous amount of significance in our country’s history.
From 1861 to 1865 our nation was gripped in the throes of a terrible war, one that pitted North against South, brother against brother in many cases. When the Civil War ended, those who had fought returned to their homes and tried to resume a normal life. But during their time in service, the men who fought had developed friendships, just as those who serve our country do today.
Those friendships didn’t end just because the fighting had ceased, though, and gradually those who fought began getting together in informal reunions. They created a fraternity of sorts – much like the Masons or the Shriners – or the Society of Odd Fellows (there really was one of those too). At first it was just a few old friends who lived in the same general area, then those tiny groups merged with other small groups, to make larger, but still unorganized, groups.
Finally, in Decatur, Illinois in 1866 the idea to form a large national organization with officers, bylaws, and annual meetings gave birth to the Grand Army of the Republic, the GAR.
Eventually, the GAR quickly became a preeminent veterans’ organization. Membership reached its peak in 1890, when more than 400,000 members were reported. By then the GAR had well over seven thousand posts, ranging in size from fewer than two dozen members in small towns, to more than a thousand in some cities. Almost every prominent veteran was enrolled, including five presidents: Grant, Hayes, Garfield, Harrison, and McKinley.
The organization of the GAR was based upon three objectives: fraternity, charity, and loyalty. The first ideal was encouraged through regular, locally scheduled meetings and joint gatherings with members from other posts. Their “camp-fire” meetings were the most popular activity. Here, a group of comrades sat in their hall or around dinner tables, singing old war songs, recounting wartime experiences, and swapping accounts of their deeds. The annual state and national meetings, called encampments, attracted thousands of members. Cities in twenty-two states from Maine to Oregon hosted the veterans. Railroads offered special discounted rates and scheduled special trains
And thus, the conception of the building in Johnstown. It was a building built by the veterans themselves, and although the name implies that only Army veterans were eligible for membership, any Civil War veteran who had served the Union cause could become a member, whether a veteran of the Army, Navy, or Marines.
Generally regarded as an exclusively male organization, records indicate that there were at least two female members, however. In 1870, Kady Brownell, who had dressed as a man and served with her husband as a private in the 1st Rhode Island Infantry and later with the 5th Rhode Island Infantry, became a member of the Elias Howe Jr. Post Number 3 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. It would take another 27 years before the second woman became a member. In 1897, Sarah Emma Edmonds, who had disguised herself as a man and enlisted into the 2nd Michigan Infantry under the name Franklin Thompson, became a member of a post in Michigan.
Sub-groups of the national organization were set up by the individual states, which were further broken down into “Posts” in communities across that state. Posts were numbered and named for deceased veterans. Local veterans saw the importance of being formally organized and began holding regular meetings just as other veterans did around the country, and it wasn’t long before a local chapter of the GAR was born. In 1877 the Emory Fisher Post Number 30 was formed and membership reached as high as 300 members. The building where they met sat on this very corner, and with most of the buildings in the downtown area in 1889, it was destroyed by the 1889 flood.
Those veterans had seen far worse in the war, however, and undaunted, they constructed the local GAR building, the very one that is the subject for this article. Opening in 1893 – just a short four years after the Great Johnstown Flood - the veterans insisted that the building incorporate symbols to reflect the structure’s purpose. As a result, the building’s front contains various symbols of the Union army, including a cannon on the left front and a pair of crossed cavalry swords on the right front, just below the 3rd floor windows. Immediately below the center 2nd floor window are the initials G.A.R., and on the first level, the archway on the left contains the word “Post,” the one on the right shows the Post’s number, “30.” The center arch contains the year 1893, noting the building’s construction date. The handrails on the front steps, as well as the exterior lights on either side of the stairs, are original to the building.
In many ways, the GAR was much the same as today’s VFW or American Legion. It became a source for patriotic information and education, as well as a social organization for friendship and camaraderie. However, when national membership eventually reached new heights, the group realized that an organization that large had the power to wield significant clout politically, and it became a powerful lobby for veterans’ rights. Eventually it became the largest of all Civil War veteran organizations, as well as the most powerful single-issue political lobby group of the 19th century.
Over the years the national GAR founded veterans’ homes and was instrumental in getting legislation passed making Memorial Day a national holiday. It also is credited with securing pensions for veterans, and as a further sign of taking care of its own members.
Inevitably, however, as members aged and passed away, membership began to dwindle, both locally and nationally. The last national encampment of the organization was held in Indianapolis in 1946, with only a few surviving members in attendance. In 1956, the last member of the GAR, Albert Woolson, died at the age of 109. Locally, with no living members – no remaining veterans of the Civil War -- the building fell idle and would suffer its own flood damage in 1936 and again in 1977.
Although the GAR is gone, its legacy lives on.
In 1881, realizing that the veterans would not live forever, an organization known as the Sons of Union Veterans was organized. Membership was comprised of descendants of those who had served in the Civil War. It was officially chartered in 1954 by a vote of Congress, making the group the legal successors to the Grand Army of the Republic.
The local GAR building is privately owned today and is undergoing extensive internal refurbishment. It is also the home of the local Sons of Union Veterans, Colonel Jacob Campbell Camp No. 14, and the Mary R. Campbell Camp No. 16 auxiliary. The Sons of Union Veterans and their auxiliary have gladly accepted the responsibility of carrying on the legacy of those who fought to save the Union, and this building is a large part of that legacy.
Next time you’re strolling downtown, or sitting having lunch in Central Park, take a look at the grand lady and remember, inside those walls great men once met and socialized and supported one another – exchanging stories and memories of the time they rescued a nation from itself.