The Summer of ‘23
Johnstown Magazine’s Faces of Summer
A Sample
Part Four
“What does summer in the Johnstown area look like to you?”
We asked you. And you replied.
My goodness, did you ever reply!
For this – what we hope will now become an annual summer edition feature – we were inundated with entries. Our inbox ranneth over!
Then, we had the difficult, time consuming but frankly really fun task of narrowing down more than 500 entries from you into this presentation.
We wish we could print every single one that was submitted to us, but because of space restrictions, we are only able to present to you the winner, a few finalists who almost made it, and some other faces worth an honorable mentions in Johnstown Magazine’s first ever “inaugural Faces of Summer” reader submitted photo contest. We had so many entries that we just had to theme nearly the entire issue around it!
All in all, we have a remarkable final 140! We think every single one of them represents what it means to enjoy these much warmer and much welcomed months ahead in and around Johnstown, Pa!
Here's just a small sample of some of the "Faces of Summer" you will find in our printed edition. Check back as we spotlight more in the days ahead. To see the entire collection of 140 reader submitted photos, pick up the printed version of our July 2023 edition -- available right now!