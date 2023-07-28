The Little Festival That Could
How the Flood City Music Festival Grew Out of a need to celebrate and honor life with music
By JIM GINDLESPERGER
Correspondent, Johnstown Magazine
The year was 1989. The 1977 flood was still relatively fresh in the minds of every person who had been in Johnstown that horrific night. Truth be told, we were still in the throes of recovery.
But it wasn’t the latest flood that dominated local news that year. No, it was the Big One, the one in 1889. It had been a century since that catastrophe, and the city planned for a year-long series of events to mark the centennial.
“Why should we celebrate something so tragic?” was the refrain from many locals, and probably a few who didn’t live here, as well. We really weren’t celebrating, however. Those events that marked that special anniversary were more of a commemoration of one of the world’s worst disasters, a tribute to the memories of those who had not survived that flood. There would be no rejoicing, unless it was to celebrate Johnstown’s characteristic resiliency.
More than 100 special events were scheduled throughout the year. A parade, featuring the oldest living 1889 flood survivor, 106 year-old Elsie Frum, as the Grand Marshal was a highlight, as were the reopening of the newly renovated Johnstown Flood Museum, a concert by Bon Jovi, a show by Bob Hope, art festivals, a banquet for the flood survivors, a laser show, and fireworks. Famed NBC weatherman Willard Scott broadcast live on the Today Show from the new Visitor Center at the Johnstown Flood National Memorial. A solemn ceremony featuring a choir of 300 along with 2,209 youths, each one representing one flood victim, drew a large crowd at Point Stadium. Prayer services were conducted, an eternal flame in memory of the flood victims was lit in Point Park, and at 4:07 pm on May 31, the exact moment the flood waters hit the city, church bells tolled and traffic came to a halt. That evening, the film about the 1889 flood by Charles Guggenheim made its debut at the Flood Museum. It would go on to win an Academy Award!
That year, the city hosted thousands of tourists and Johnstown’s commemoration became a national news story. United Press International sent out a story to all its member newspapers with the headline “City Marks Anniversary of Nation’s Worst Flood.” The New York Times trumpeted “Johnstown Marks Flood Centennial,” and the Washington Post featured a story about Elsie Frum titled “Johnstown Flood Survivor Recalls the Wall of Water 100 Years Ago.”
On Labor Day of that summer, the Ethnic Festival was born as one of those 100 special events, an event that has been held in one form or another every year since. Produced by Johnstown Area Heritage Association, it began as a street fair and featured ethnic entertainment on multiple outdoor stages in Cambria City. The event attracted large crowds, but Richard Burkert, President/Chief Executive Officer of JAHA, chuckled as he recalled the first festival.
“It was more of an ethnic food festival that first year,” he said. “I can’t tell you how many people told me they ate their way from one end of Chestnut Street to the other.”
That inaugural festival, however, led to bigger and better events. Burkert credited Johnstown’s Mark Singel, at that time the Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, for what happened next. Singel was working with the National Folk Festival staff on a proposed 500th Anniversary celebration of Columbus’s voyage to the Americas. Run by the National Council for the Traditional Arts, the National Folk Festival was about to wrap up a three-year festival in Lowell, Massachusetts and planned to relocate to another city in 1990 for three more years. When the NFF people asked Singel’s advice on a Pennsylvania city to consider, he immediately pushed for Johnstown.
Many considered Johnstown to be a long shot, at best, to attract the prestigious event. Singel continued to talk to the National Folk Festival representatives, and Pennsylvania State Senators John Wozniak and Bill Stewart, both Johnstowners, promised to obtain state funding. With that backing, and on the heels of the success of the Ethnic Festival, Singel, Burkert, and JAHA convinced the National Folk Festival to hold their annual celebration in Johnstown from 1990 through 1992. The Cambria City neighborhood once again played host.
The success of the National Folk Festival put Johnstown on the festival map, and the local Ethnic Festival continued when the national event left town. Crowds grew, and nationally known entertainers began approaching JAHA to be a part of what was now known as the Johnstown FolkFest. When AmeriServ became the main sponsor in 1994, the event’s name was changed to the AmeriServ Johnstown FolkFest.
In 2009 the festival’s name was changed once again, this time to AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival. The event’s programming had gradually drifted from the ethnic music that had been the heart of the earlier festivals to a more eclectic style of music, and the new name was chosen to reflect the types of music now being featured.
Burkert, who has been a part of every year’s festival since the inaugural event in 1989, explained the rationale behind the change in music styles.
“It is a fun event,” he said, “but we want it to be more than that. We want to continue to see the older crowd in attendance, but we also want to use the festival to promote Johnstown as a place where there is a lot for younger people to do. Our music scene, the myriad of outdoor activities, and the many historical sites better match the younger demographic; the very people that are readily willing to move to another city if it is attractive enough.”
In 2010 the date of the event was changed to early August, and by 2012 the park had become a reality. Named People’s National Gas Park for its main benefactor, it hosts the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival each year, along with numerous other activities throughout the year.
The combination of top national entertainers and up and coming groups attracts visitors not only from across Pennsylvania, but also from Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia, along with smaller representations from other states. This exposure to Johnstown’s desirability as a great place to live is obviously reaching the very visitors that Burkert says the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival aims its focus.