Rose Williams and Kim Banda
Rose Williams, the matriarch of the family, is the glue that holds them all together, says her daughter, Kim Banda.
“My mother is the true hero.”
Rose's son, Robert T. Williams Jr., was murdered Jan. 3, 2013, in Richland Township, and a daughter, Denise Williams, was killed April 5, 2021, in Geistown, while attempting to purchase a miniature refrigerator through Facebook Marketplace.
Kim says the tragedies have pulled an already close-knit family even closer.
At 82, Rose puts the needs of her family first, finding that cooking and babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren puts a smile on her face.
For Kim, it has been important to show her kids that love can get them through anything. (And, she says, it helps to have a beagle named Ali.)