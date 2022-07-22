Michelle Wozniak
Michelle Wozniak is known to her staff as a healthcare hero, putting in long hours at Laurel View Village, and even coming in on her days off to help when needed.
As the director of nursing, Michelle creates a positive and energetic atmosphere at the home and is an incredibly compassionate nurse and leader.
“Michelle is a versatile employee and a fantastic team player, her co-worker, Maria Manon, says. “The staff at Laurel View Village have the utmost respect and admiration for her.”
Michelle is married to Michael Kelly. She has three children: Vaughn Burnheimer, and wife, Emily; Kara Wozniak and Dustin Wozniak; four step-children; and six grandchildren.
In her spare time, she enjoys reading on her Kindle, doing crafts and spending time with her family.