Lisa Stofko
“I am a firm believer that beauty is more about what’s inside than outside. To think people view me that way is inspiring. It’s also affirmation that, as my parents always taught us, how we treat others matters,” Lisa Stofko says of her nomination for Beautiful People.
Lisa, originally of Pittsburgh, attended Penn State University for journalism. After graduating in 1988, she relocated to Johnstown for a reporter position with WJAC-TV. She later worked as a producer and anchor – roles that kept her with WJAC for over 20 years.
As an award-winning producer, Lisa used words, videos and music to tell stories that touched viewers.
“That is such an impactful way of telling stories,” she says. “I loved working in TV news for that reason.”
But motherhood and 5 a.m. shifts were too difficult to juggle, so she left TV news to dedicate more time to her family. In 2002, she ventured into freelance writing for organizations from health care and education to economic development.
In 2006, Lisa became a freelance grant writer for The Learning Lamp. It was not long after that she was asked to come aboard to work part time as a grant writer. About 10 years ago, she joined The Learning Lamp full time and now holds the title of director of community outreach.
Lisa uses her journalism skills to expand The Learning Lamp's footprint to 19 Pennsylvania counties with programs serving nearly 30,000 children and adults.
The organization’s CEO, Leah Spangler, who also happens to be a former reporter/anchor from WJAC-TV, nominated Lisa for Johnstown Magazine’s Beautiful People issue.
Lisa is happily married to Jerry Stofko. The couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary last year.