John McCormick
John McCormick, owner of McCormick Farm LLC in Portage, plans to use his farm to educate others on how to live a healthier lifestyle by changing the way they eat.
The farm been in the family since 1844 and John says he had plans to one day own the farm since he was a kid.
Growing up in Summerhill, he developed a passion for nature and animals and spent a lot of time helping his dad with the farm. He started driving tractors at the young age of 8 and a backhoe at 13.
“I can create landscape with animals,” he says. “I can change a forest to a field just by using animals. I’m creative with nature and good with animals, soil and land.”
John's brother, Bob, lived at the farm until the end of the 1970s. John took over in 1980 and continued to build onto it.
He takes pride in the fact that he built his own log house and has a natural ability to build anything without having a blueprint. “It comes to my mind and I build it,” he says.
John and his wife, Jennifer McCormick, have been married for two and half years. He jokes about how his wife wants to make him famous. “She says that she doesn’t know how I know everything I know,” he says.
Since the farm has been handed down to John, he has made a lot of smart changes beginning when he discovered he had cancer in 2004. The diagnosis forced him to look at farming differently.
He now provides high quality 100% grass fed finished beef, pastured chicken, maple syrup and other farm products that give the community healthier choices. “It is all in connection with us and the food that we eat,” he says. “I want to raise the healthiest and cleanest food.”
Thankfully, in 2008, John learned that he no longer has cancer. But his approach to clean farming remains.
He says he hopes to one day start an educational local chapter with The Weston A. Price Foundation. “I want to educate others on how to eat healthier and live healthier lifestyles,” he says. “This is much bigger than me.”
John also works a part-time job hauling diesel fuel at Martin Oil and is a member and usher at Emmanuel Baptist in Johnstown.
For more information on John McCormick Farms, follow him on Facebook @mccormickfamilyfarm.