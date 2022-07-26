Austin Matthew Deitke
Aspire to Inspire is what Austin Matthew Deitke’s boxing coach Brock Kull at Kastle Boxing preaches. That turn of phrase has driven Austin through countless surgeries after it was discovered he was born with a congenital heart problem with his aortic valve.
“The scar on his chest is nothing to be ashamed of,” his mother says. “He uses it to inspire other kids that have had open heart. He is always on social media inspiring others to do better.”
He also speaks to groups about his mission of healthy living and how it has played a vital role in how far he has gotten.
Deeply committed to proving his body can keep ticking, Austin ran almost 100 miles last year to raise money for breast cancer research in honor of his aunt.
“I tell kids, never give up on their dreams,” he says.