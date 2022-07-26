Austin Matthew Deitke

 Photography by Thomas Slusser/Johnstown Magazine. 2022

Aspire to Inspire is what Austin Matthew Deitke’s boxing coach Brock Kull at Kastle Boxing preaches. That turn of phrase has driven Austin through countless surgeries after it was discovered he was born with a congenital heart problem with his aortic valve. 

“He has conquered so many obstacles in his life, but always rises above,” his mother, Jennifer Deitke, says. “He has gone through things that most people will never experience in their lifetime.
 
“He watched his dad go through open-heart surgery knowing someday he would have to have that himself. It caused him much anxiety and he tried to conquer his fears by doing extreme exercises.
 
“His biggest dream was to be a U.S. Marine,” Jennifer says. “Open-heart surgery ended that dream. 
 
“At 18, when most of his friends were in college, he was going for open-heart surgery. That’s a lot for an 18 year old to take in.”
 
The surgery left a large scar on Austin's chest. It's something the 2021 Richland High School graduate uses to motivate himself and other young people.

“The scar on his chest is nothing to be ashamed of,” his mother says. “He uses it to inspire other kids that have had open heart. He is always on social media inspiring others to do better.” 

He also speaks to groups about his mission of healthy living and how it has played a vital role in how far he has gotten. 

Deeply committed to proving his body can keep ticking, Austin ran almost 100 miles last year to raise money for breast cancer research in honor of his aunt. 

“I tell kids, never give up on their dreams,” he says.

 

