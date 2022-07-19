LaShae Jeffers
“My strength is my ability to listen and talk to people,” LaShae Jeffers says. “I have the type of personality that if I can do something to help someone, I am going to figure out a way to do it.
“People tell me about their problems. I enjoy listening, giving them advice and investing my time in following up to help however I can,” she says.
LaShae is from Johnstown and seems to be making a name for herself in the area.
A vocational rehabilitation counselor (VRC) at the Department of Labor and Industry, she holds two bachelor’s degrees – one in community health and one in developmental psychology – as well as a master's degree in community counseling.
LaShae has been working as a VRC since 2018. Prior to that, she was a behavioral specialist consultant with the Alternative Community Resource Program (ACRP).
Although no longer employed by ACRP, she continues her relationships with some of her former young clients even as she builds new relationships as a VCR.
LaShae’s passion for youth drives her to be further involved in the community.
She and Will Harris, Johnstown Middle School’s community navigator, share a child – Austin Jeffers-Harris.
Austin takes on the qualities of both parents, his mother says.
At 9, he holds the title as one of Pennsylvania’s Junior Wrestling State Champions. In addition to wrestling, he plays football, baseball, basketball and flag football. Both LaShae and Will take pride in the young man they are raising.
Austin’s involvement in sports led LaShae to work with other young athletes and is an administrative officer for Speed Demons, a youth sport organization in the area lead by Will, Joe Hall and Greg Nash.
LaShae is responsible for registering the teams, creating roasters and communicating with the participant’s parents for their flag football travel team. She also organizes events to expose the athletes to banquets and social gatherings. She takes pride in being an active team mom for all sports Austin is involved in.
LaShae is the president of Generations Achieving Progress, a organization connected with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, with the mission to empower and change the community to bridge generational gaps.
Last year, the group organized a 5K color run starting at the Sandyille Cemetery and a block party at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center to raise money for hospital bills for LaShae's sister, Taylee Bush.
“We’re 16 years apart so that’s my little sister, but she is also my best friend,” LaShae says. “Since she has been sick, the motivation to do more has increased. So I started a fundraiser for her to not only raise money, but to also raise awareness while bringing the community together and giving back at the same time.”
Taylee suffers from a rare neurological autoimmune disease called Anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis. She has been in a coma since October of 2019.
LaShae enjoys planning events and says that passion comes naturally to her.
In 2011, she was asked to organize a baby shower for one of her best friends. She created invitations in the shape of a purse. Her creative ability quickly advanced and she now creates everything from invitations to table centerpieces and photo backdrops.
She has worked with over 100 clients as she strives to expand her business – Enjoi.
You might say LaShae Jeffers is a jack of all trades.