Georgetta Frederick
“Georgetta Frederick is a gentle soul who makes a difference in the natural terrain in our region and toward everyone she meets,” Sue Konvolinka says of her nomination of her friend for Beautiful People.
Georgetta, her husband, Eric, and two daughters moved from Kentucky to his hometown, Krings, Conemaugh Township, in 2002.
Tragically, in December of 2010, Eric tragically died as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
Realizing she was her daughter's only source of support, Georgetta knew she had to make some changes. She was unable to climb a flight of steps without total exhaustion.
So Georgetta started working to get fit.
To meet her first of many personal challenges, she started arriving at the soccer field, before her daughters’ practice sessions and slowly walk around the field, gradually building her endurance. Just 11 years later, she would achieve one of many personal goals: a solo non-stop hike on the 70-mile Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail (LHHT) from Ohiopyle to Seward.
Another of Georgetta's personal challenges is to restore and preserve natural settings to their indigenous beauty and remove graffiti from boulders at well-known scenic vistas.
“During the pandemic, she organized a group of volunteers to re-blaze the 17.5-mile John P. Saylor trail and regularly volunteers with others who restore the Beam Rocks vista in Forbes State Forest, western Somerset County,” Sue says.
In her neighborhood, you can often find Georgetta picking up roadside trash.
She was recently stopped by a passerby who asked why she would pick up someone else's trash?
“Why not? I live here,” was her reply.
