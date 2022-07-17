JOHNSTOWN MAGAZINE JULY 2022: Meet the "Beautiful People" for 2022 including Genevieve “Jenny” Borovicka
- By ARLENE JOHNS Correspondent, Johnstown Magazine
Genevieve “Jenny” Borovicka
“Beautiful person, beautiful life, beautiful legacy,” is how Genevieve “Jenny” Borovicka is described by friends and family alike.
The 100-year-old Windber woman wrote a poem to explain her optimism and philosophy for life. “When I wake up in the morning, the first thing I say is: 'Thank you God, for giving me another day.'”
She says she has always been generous with her time and money and goes out of her way to help people whenever possible.
Her daughter Teresa Meier says her mother's door is always open. “She has a good sense of humor and makes friends with everyone.
“Her faith and inner strength inspire all of us.”
The centenarian is so popular that she received 220 cards for her 100th birthday.
Jenny still lives in the home where she and her husband, Joseph, raised two children – Meier and son Joe Borovicka who lives in Ohio. She has seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 3 great- great-grandchildren and one great- great- great-grandchild.
Jenny met her husband at a dance in Windber. “We loved big bands and saw at least 20 or 25 of them,” she says. The couple also bowled and made frequent trips to Las Vegas.
Joseph, a miner, died in 1998. His widow says she has no interest in remarrying. “What for? I don't need any troubles.”
Jenny worked over 30 years as a waitress at the Monte Carlo restaurant in downtown Johnstown.
She is devoted to her church, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, where she continues to donates her time – serving on the altar, as a lector and even gives communion.
She still writes letters – the old-fashioned way – and is frequently seen driving around the borough.
She is proud of her voting record. “For 77 years, I have voted and have never missed an election,” she says.
Jenny is grateful that her daughter lives nearby. “She's here every day. She's the best thing that ever happened to me,” she says.
“I thank God that I have had a good life.”
