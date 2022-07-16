Corey and Mindi Crocco
Corey and Mindi Crocco, both Johnstown natives, met in 2011 while they were working separately at the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival. Corey was catering for the festival and felt pretty good about being his own boss. Mindi was working with the Johnstown Area Heritage Association, event organizers.
Corey is a graduate of Indiana University of Pittsburgh where he earned a degree in hospitality management. Along the way he picked up a skill for cooking and a determination to be a successful entrepreneur.
Mindi, a graduate of Shippensburg University with a degree in communications and journalism, had a strong passion for event planning.
The qualities of the two made them a perfect pair for collaborating on future business opportunities.
In 2014, they opened Flair of Country Catering and Event Planning.
They have come a long way since starting out with two mobile kitchens.
"We're a great team,” Corey says. “We compliment each other's strengths and encourage each other to continue to dream big."
Flair of Country Catering and Event Planning won The Tribune-Democrat’s Simply the Best caterer for four years in a row.
But that's not the only award-winning business the family has ties to.
In 2021, Corey partnered with two other entrepreneurs to open Fifth Local Eatery and Alehouse located in Richland Township. Recently, the business was announced Best of Johnstown's Neighborhood Bar.
The busy entrepreneurs aren't finished just yet. In 2023, the Croccos plan to launch their new wedding and event venue, The Willow, named for the tree under which they said "I do."
Located along Airport Road, The Willow will be a community-based business and multi-functional event facility able to hold up to 350 people.
Business success isn't their most important goal, however.
"Regardless of how far our dreams may take us, our greatest accomplishment will always be our children," Mindi says. The couple has two children, a 3-year-old boy named Connor and a 6-month-old girl named Ryleigh.
They enjoy spending their leisure time together, hiking with their dog and relaxing on their boat at Raystown Lake.
Corey's stepmother, local photographer Kristin Crocco, nominated the couple for Beautiful People and they both expressed their deep appreciation for her constant support of their small business.
"All our family is amazing and always willing to help us out,” Mindi says. “It takes a village and we have the absolute best.”
