Darya Kirby
If you asked Darya “Dasha” Kirby to describe herself, she would tell you she is just an “average Joe,” but she is anything but.
Born in Russia and adopted as a baby, Dasha was an answer to a prayer, her mother Terri says.
Dasha lives her life to the fullest despite being born with dwarfism, a genetic mutation that affects bone growth.
A graduate of Forest Hills High School, Dasha is now pursuing her master’s degree at St. Francis University where she will be working as a graduate assistant in the Small Business Development Center.
Over the summer, she is working in graphic design for The Tribune-Democrat.
Dasha says because of her own identity and insights, she is more open minded to disabilities in general – that everyone is always dealing with something.
It has led to her own podcast, Dash3Feet, to share awareness about her dwarfism.
Dasha says her close friends and church family help her to live life to the fullest and feel comfortable in her own skin.
Terri says her daughter's 3’1” stature doesn’t hold her back. “If anything, it’s only made her more fierce in determination and vibrant with personality.
“I don’t know anyone with such a strong will and drive to conquer and excel at anything she sets her heart and mind to accomplish.
“She lives life to the fullest, bringing love and laughter and making those around her feel comfortable and included.”
When meeting someone for the first time, Dasha has a comment that puts everyone at ease.
“Expect the unexpected,” she says with her irrepressible grin.
Meet all of Johnstown Magazine's 2022 "Most Beautiful People" as selected by you -- our readers -- in the July 2022 edition. Available everywhere beautiful magazines about beautiful people are sold.