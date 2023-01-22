Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.