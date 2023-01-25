Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Overcast skies and windy. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Rain showers early will change over to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.