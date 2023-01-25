Check here everyday as we spotlight one couple from the print version of Johnstown Magazine's January 2023 Wedding Edition... it's all leading up to our 2023 Bridal Showcase THIS SUNDAY -- on January 29 -- our first live event in three years!
Today's featured couple:
Ralph Jr. and Jenni Manotti
February 14, 1998
“My husband and I met at a Johnstown Chief Hockey game in 1989. We dated all through high school and got engaged in 1996 on Valentine’s Day. We married two years later on Valentine’s Day 1998. We will be celebrating our 25th wedding anniversary this Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023.”
Jenni Manotti