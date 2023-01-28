Check here everyday as we spotlight one couple from the print version of Johnstown Magazine's January 2023 Wedding Edition... it's all leading up to our 2023 Bridal Showcase THIS SUNDAY -- on January 29 -- our first live event in three years!
Today's Featured couple:
Rachel and Shannon Scarpelli
August 4, 2018
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater
Mill Run, Pennsylvania
“We had been together for eight years and had always talked about the big day and how we imagined it would be but it exceeded all expectations. It was very intimate, just us, our friend John O’ Rorke who married us and our photographers, Aperture Studio. A sort of planned elopement if you will. The location was at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater, one of our favorite places on earth. We share a love for mid century modern homes and art and this place is near and dear to our hearts.”
Shannon Scarpelli
Photography by Aperture Studio