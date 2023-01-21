Check here everyday as we spotlight one couple from the print version of Johnstown Magazine's January 2023 Wedding Edition... it's all leading up to our 2023 Bridal Showcase on January 29 -- our first live event in three years!
Michael James and Emilee Shaye (Naugle) Gerber
July 2, 2022
“Although it hadn't taken place in Johnstown, our story came from this town. My husband and I met at Thomas Team Honda in April 2020. We both worked here (he still does) and it's where we fell in love. Our first date was at the Roxbury Bandshell, we got engaged in Salix and now we live in Davidsville. We both were born and raised in this town and it's where our families always have been. We love this area and plan to stay here to raise our kids one day.
We chose to run away and get married in “Nash-vegas” on July 2, 2022. Both of us were raised on Elvis music, so we figured what better idea than to get married by the King himself? We also had the privilege to have Karissa Grossman take our pictures. Not only did she research the sites, develop a plan for the day, and take amazing pictures, she also became a lifelong friend. She made our wedding one to remember.
All of these things; dress, location, the Chapel, Elvis, and Karissa, have made our day so special, but the only part that matters is that I got to marry my best friend. There is no one in this life I would rather spend every second of every day with than him. He is my other half; he makes my life whole. Only being together for two years might seem rushed, and wise men say.... ‘Only fools rush in, but I can't help falling in love with you.’”
Emilee Gerber
Ceremony: Rhinestone Wedding Chapel in Nashville, TN
Other locations: The Parthenon, The Pedestrian Bridge, & Broadway St.