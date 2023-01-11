Check here everyday as we spotlight one couple from the print version of Johnstown Magazine's January 2023 Wedding Edition... it's all leading up to our 2023 Bridal Showcase on January 29 -- our first live event in three years!
Michael and Brittany Priest
November 9, 2011
…. And August 10, 2013
“My husband and I knew each other pretty much our whole lives. His parents and my parents were neighbors at one point when I was really little in an amazing place called Ferndale. A few years go by and Mike’s little sister, Carly becomes my life long best friend! In my teenage years I viewed Mike as my best friend’s older brother and that was it. After Carly and I graduated high school in 2010, I went to the beach with her family that summer. Mike and I hit it off and we knew we were meant for each other. The rest is history!
Mike joined the United States Army shortly after we started dating and knowing he would be deployed at some point we thought long and hard and made the decision to get married on November 9th, 2011. There was no planning of a wedding beforehand. It was just Mike and his pastor at his church, Westmont Presbyterian Church and me. Mike was then deployed to Afghanistan for almost a year a couple weeks after we got married. You can only imagine how hard that was. I was 19 and he was 25. Our families were our biggest supporters and always will be. While Mike was deployed, we virtually planned our wedding that we knew we had to have even though we were already married. With the help of our parents and friends the planning was underway and our ceremony and reception date was then set for August 10th, 2013.
Mike arrived home safely from Afghanistan in November of 2012. After that we were stationed in Tacoma, Wa until he was discharged in 2015.
Our wedding was one for the books! We are both Ferndale graduates so it was pretty much a reunion! It was amazing. We said our vows for the second time at Westmont Presbyterian Church, had our pictures taken at UPJ campus and along the Stonycreek River at Greenhouse Park, and finally celebrated all night long at the John Bracken Firehall in Tire Hill. It meant the world to have all of our friends and family celebrating us after a tough year. We love that we had a hometown wedding! Wouldn’t change it for anything!
Mike and I will be celebrating our 11th anniversary in 2 days. We accomplished a lot together and are always thankful for what we have. We have three beautiful children together. We currently reside in Ferndale where we both grew up. We have been blessed in this life and I love experiencing life with my best friend.
I love you, Michael! Always and forever!”
- Brittany Priest