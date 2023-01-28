Check here everyday as we spotlight one couple from the print version of Johnstown Magazine's January 2023 Wedding Edition... it's all leading up to our 2023 Bridal Showcase THIS SUNDAY -- on January 29 -- our first live event in three years!

To see all of the nuptials showcased in one place at one time in one beautiful published wedding photo album, pick up a copy of our January 2023 edition -- available everywhere now! 

Today's Featured couple:

Marc and Tracy Schrift

September 10, 2022

 

Locations

Wedding Venue: Basilica of Saint Michael the Archangel in Loretto PA

Reception:  Casino at Lakemont Park in Altoona PA

 

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you