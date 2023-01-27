Check here everyday as we spotlight one couple from the print version of Johnstown Magazine's January 2023 Wedding Edition... it's all leading up to our 2023 Bridal Showcase THIS SUNDAY -- on January 29 -- our first live event in three years!
Today's Featured couple:
Jeremy and Sarabeth Rice
October 4, 2014
“About 11 years ago, I went on social media and did something that would forever change my life. I did something I had never done before. I ‘friend requested’ someone who I had always had a ‘secret crush on.’ I wasn't even sure he would accept my Facebook friend request, let alone anything else...that man would turn out to be the love of my life. Once we started talking, things moved pretty quickly for Jeremy and me. After three weeks of dating, I knew I was in love with this man. And after only two months—we were moving in together, and about a year and a half later he finally popped the question with the most beautiful ring I had ever seen.
I knew the venue we chose – a converted barn and cabin in Salisbury, PA would be a photographer’s dream with all the colors. Although the weather wasn’t the typical first weekend in October weather. We dealt with several seasons within the seven hours we were at the venue. From rain, to sleet, snow, and sunshine (long enough for me to walk down the aisle and even get a few amazing pics).
Now with three kids, Jeremy and I celebrated eighth year anniversary last year and we are very excited for what is to come. I'm still just in love with him today as I was when I first sent him that friend request four years ago.”
Sarabeth Rice
Location: Salisbury, Pennsylvania