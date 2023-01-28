Check here everyday as we spotlight one couple from the print version of Johnstown Magazine's January 2023 Wedding Edition... it's all leading up to our 2023 Bridal Showcase THIS SUNDAY -- on January 29 -- our first live event in three years!
Jeff and Angi Weir
April 9, 1988
Celebrating 35 years!
“I think something that sets my parents's wedding and relationship apart from the common person, is embodied by the apparatus they are standing on in this picture. The Fire Truck. My family is biologically very small. But what's special and incredibly important about my family is that (on both sides) we have the very strong tradition in the volunteer fire service. I am a third generation Volunteer Firefighter. Both of my parents have been incredibly active in the fire service, so have their parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts, etc. Mostly with the Franklin Borough Volunteer Fire Department. In fact, they met at my Great Grandfather's funeral, because he was Firefighter, and my Dad was helping with the Firefighter Funeral Ceremonies that they do when someone passes. Something else that's unique about a volunteer firefighter wedding is, when they say, “you may kiss the bride,” the fire trucks outside, light up, blow whistles, and hit the horns, like we're responding to a giant fire.
Since 1988 my parents have had an amazing marriage. They held dozens of legendary parties, summer parties that took over the whole neighborhood in Franklin and in the winter, hosting parties at the Franklin VFW. My Mom was also known for her bartending expertise, as she was a bartender at the Franklin VFW and The White Pine Inn. In 2016, My Dad took a position at STAT MedEvac in Pittsburgh; solidifying that he was one of the best Paramedics in the country. Almost 35 years later, Jeff is now retired and is now the "Pap" of the Fire Service/EMS community. Passing along his knowledge and experiences on to the next generation. Angi is a supervisor at Sheetz, a cook at Six Pacs N More in Parkhill, and is very active in her Church, Bridge to Life in Westmont. Her true passion is cooking, as she is known for her "pig and the blankets". Myself, I am a firefighter at East Taylor Volunteer Fire Department and active delegate of the Cambria County Regional Firefighters. My sister Sydney is a freshman at Saint Francis University majoring in Medical Laboratory Science, hoping to work at a Children's Hospital someday. And to think all of these life stories, started at a crazy and wild firefighter wedding 35 years ago.”
Submitted by their daughter, Lianna Weir