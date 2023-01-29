Check here everyday as we spotlight one couple from the print version of Johnstown Magazine's January 2023 Wedding Edition... it's all leading up to our 2023 Bridal Showcase TODAY -- That's right -- it's happening right now! We hope to see you between noon and 3 p.m. and then stay for our fabulous fashion show at 3 p.m.!
Today's Featured couple:
Happy Belated 61st!
Editor’s Note: We are allowing the couple who wins the prize for “married the longest” to close out our special Wedding Edition. Happy anniversary!
Happy Belated 61st Anniversary!
Jack George and Mary Margaret (Castania) Williams
October 21, 1961
“My parents Jack George Williams and Mary Margaret Castania were wed at St. John Gualbert Cathedral in Johnstown Pennsylvania on October 21, 1961. Jack is the son of the late Jacob and Anna (Kissell) Williams from Prospect, he is a graduate of Johnstown High School and a member of the 1958 state championship football team. Mary Margaret is the daughter of James and Pauline (Clark) Castania from Kernville, she graduated from Catholic High. Mum was an LPN at Lee and Mercy Hospitals. Dad worked for GTE. They just celebrated their 61st Wedding Anniversary. They have 3 children, Christine (me), Tracey and Jack Jr. I’ve attached their senior photos taken by Cover Studios and wedding photos, taken by Alberts Studios. Both of Johnstown. Also, a photo taken at the most recent JHS reunion. Their wedding party pictured from left to right are Robert Williams, brother of the groom, (Jacob had since passed away), Ann Williams, Jack G Williams, Mary Margaret (Castania) Williams, Pauline Castania and James Castania. Here’s to 61 years – going on 62!”
Christine Fowler
Photos provided by the Fowler and Williams families