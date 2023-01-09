Check here everyday as we spotlight one couple from the print version of Johnstown Magazine's January 2023 Wedding Edition... it's all leading up to our 2023 Bridal Showcase on January 29 -- our first live event in three years!
Today's featured newlyweds:
Harley and Anna Elias-Shaffer
June 20, 2015
Ethnic Bottle Works Center
“We had a rather unique wedding and we used a lot of local folks to make it happen. I am Lebanese and Harley is Samoan. We infused a lot of cultural traditions and actually had the event at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center.
We had a belly dancer, Samoan Dancers doing the Lebanese Dabke, fire performers, a dressed up pig to eat by Pritts Catering out of Somerset, unique Samoan flowers by Cambria City Flowers, 365 Days of Inspired Art by Kim Williams as the backdrop in the photos, a handmade wedding dress by Maggie Williams and jewelry by The Crystal Group of Ebensburg. We also had local Dueling Musicians, Keystone Keys. We used many Penn Highlands students at our wedding to build their resumes, a videographer from the Media Production Program, Child Care workers from the Early Childhood and Child Development Programs (I work there). My mother made a ton of Lebanese food herself, as well as ordering from another bakery too. Bo Moore and Mitch Edwards were our DJs and Mitch said this was the most unique wedding or event he's ever been to!”
Anna Elias-Shaffer, M.Ed.