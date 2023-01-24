Check here everyday as we spotlight one couple from the print version of Johnstown Magazine's January 2023 Wedding Edition... it's all leading up to our 2023 Bridal Showcase THIS SUNDAY -- on January 29 -- our first live event in three years!
Gabe and Katey Yasenchack
August 20, 2022
“Gabe and I have a knack for adventure. We love the outdoors and take every moment that we can to fully appreciate the world around us.
When we met, we knew this drive to take the path less traveled would keep our relationship strong. Gabe is in the Coast Guard and has sailed across the globe to places like Antarctica, Tasmania, and the shores in between. I am an artist who's gotten the chance to work in the field in places like Las Vegas, Prague, and Venice. Our love story is riddled with passport stamps and our boots are caked with the dirt of many hiking trails.
Gabe proposed under the gorgeous Kvernufoss waterfall in Iceland during a glacier hike trip. With the beauty of Mother Nature at our side, we took the next step in our relationship.
Through all our traveling, though, we found that there is something amazing about coming home. Home to our roots and where we've grown. Home to our nearest and dearest friends and family. It only made sense for us to then get married in the Central Pennsylvania forest.
There is nothing more beautiful than coming home to share moments like these with our little family in Johnstown. “
- Katey (Ladika) Yasenchack