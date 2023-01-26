Check here everyday as we spotlight one couple from the print version of Johnstown Magazine's January 2023 Wedding Edition... it's all leading up to our 2023 Bridal Showcase THIS SUNDAY -- on January 29 -- our first live event in three years!
Today's featured couple:
Francis “Buck” and Janice Naugle
September 15, 1962
Celebrating 60 years!
“I have attached my parents wedding photo. They celebrated 60 years this Sept. 15.! What an accomplishment! Francis “Buck” and Janice Naugle were married September 15, 1962 at Sacred Heart Church in East Conemaugh, Pa.”
Andi Cveykus