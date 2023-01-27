Check here everyday as we spotlight one couple from the print version of Johnstown Magazine's January 2023 Wedding Edition... it's all leading up to our 2023 Bridal Showcase THIS SUNDAY -- on January 29 -- our first live event in three years!
Today's featured couple:
Cameron and Sarah Nulton
June 18, 2022
“Cameron and both grew up in Westmont and went to school together there. We started dating in 8th grade after he had been best friends with my triple brother our whole lives. (If you ask my brother, he may say I stole him) We graduated in the class of 2015 and went to different colleges in PA. We have had ups and downs, and twists and turns over the years, but it’s amazing how that challenge has transformed our love! We dated for 10+ years until he finally asked me to marry him on Mount Washington in Pittsburgh on a chilly April 9, 2021. We spent the whole year planning our wedding, wanting to find a unique location that was fun and interesting for us and our guests. We fell in love with Linden Hall which is located about an hour outside of Pittsburgh and is now owned by the United Steel Workers. We had a cool, windy wedding day on June 18, 2022 but it turned out to be the most wonderful fairytale wedding that I could have ever dreamed of. We were surrounded by our loving friends and family. It was all that and more from what I could have dreamed up when I started dating Cameron in 8th grade! After the wedding, we took a romantic honeymoon to Hawaii, sold our house in Richland and relocated to the Chambersburg area for work. Cameron is now a mechanical engineer and I am a nurse practitioner”
Photos provided by Cameron and Sarah Nulton