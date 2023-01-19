Check here everyday as we spotlight one couple from the print version of Johnstown Magazine's January 2023 Wedding Edition... it's all leading up to our 2023 Bridal Showcase on January 29 -- our first live event in three years!
Ben and Michaela Dickert
September 15, 2021
“My husband and I were married September 15th, 2021 on our farm in Vinco, Pa. About 15 minutes from Johnstown! We own and operate Dickert Farms!”
Michaela Dickert
Location: Dickert Farms
Photography by Cassidy Hunt Photography