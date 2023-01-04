Johnstown Magazine publishes Wedding Edition
January issue coincides with live showcase
Special to the Tribune-Democrat
It’s an edition to say “I do” to.
The January 2023 issue of Johnstown Magazine is one completely devoted to what it looks like to get married in the city and surrounding neighborhoods.
The latest edition of the sister publication to the Tribune Democrat features 34 different local wedding ceremonies and more than 150 wedding photos all submitted by readers and members of the community – and most of which occurred in the area last year.
A photo of Johnstown newlyweds Tim and Kaitlyn Grose captured by photographers Bobby and Serena Bridges of Bridge Perspective Photography was chosen for the cover of this special edition.
The edition also includes information on how to select a wedding officiant, how to decorate and find a theme for a wedding, advice from long married couples, and even suggestions for a groom’s cake.
The January 2023 issue also spotlights a special feature that tells the story of Marla Rice - a local bride who wanted to include a vintage car in her wedding photos and how her parents – Tim and Tracey Aurandt - surprised her by finding the truck that belonged to her grandparents – Bob and Barbara Selders - who perished in the 1977 Johnstown flood.
“When you sit down to read this issue, have some tissues handy,” said Shane Riggs, managing editor of Johnstown Magazine who also curated all the selected stories and photos that make up this edition. “We not only have amazing wedding photos but the love stories from many of these couples detailing how they met and how they became engaged and some of these memories are quite extraordinary and special.”
The wedding issue coincides with the 2023 Bridal Showcase, sponsored by Johnstown Magazine and the Tribune Democrat. For the first time in three years, the event will be held live and in person on January 25. Details about the show and its return are also included in the January 2023 edition.
“At a wedding, two people walk down the aisle and one couple emerges. Married couples blend their lives, expand their families and ultimately embark upon one of the most celebrated and challenging of human adventures,” said Riggs. “We wanted one full issue that celebrates that adventure, whether the adventure just began or has been ongoing.”
In addition to the Groses on the cover, couples featured inside this issue include: Dan and Alycia Berzonsky, Joe and Kaycee Bock, Vaughn and Emily Burnheimer, Richard and Christine (Trotz) Cosgrove, , Richard Paserba-Tessari and RoAnna Claycomb, Ashley and Chaz Croyle, Ryan and Brittany Csupak, Ben and Michaela Dickert, Jesse Domogawa and Jeremy Wells, Cory Fessler and Courtney Durica, Michael James and Emilee Shaye (Naugle) Gerber, Rick and Laura Golden, Steve and Kelsey Koval, Eric and Kayla Kowalecki, Tyler and Kara Lazer, Ralph Jr. and Jenni Manotti, Nicholas and Sabrina Mezyk, Susan and Walter Migut, Francis “Buck” and Janice Naugle, Justin and Patty Rae Naylor, Brandon and Mariah Nichols, Cameron and Sarah Nulton, Michael and Brittany Priest, Brantley and Marla Rice, Jeremy and Sarabeth Rice, Rachel and Shannon Scarpelli, Marc and Tracy Schrift, Harley and Anna Elias-Shaffer, Jeff and Angi Weir, Justin and Brooke Weisheier, Jack George and Mary Margaret (Castania) Williams, Eric Wirth and Olivia Kubli, and Gabe and Katey Yasenchack.
Johnstown Magazine is a monthly lifestyles publication available at select retailers and also by subscription.