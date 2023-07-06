From the Editor’s Desk:
Introducing your 2023 Faces of Summer
The beginning of putting our best faces forward
Happy anniversary to….well, me.
This month's edition – July 2023 – commemorates my first anniversary as editor of Johnstown Magazine.
And while my very first issue with you was in August of 2022, I moved into my office and unpacked my laptop, some photos and a Keurig on July 1, a year ago.
When I moved into my new professional digs, I was sincerely worried. I was concerned how the readers would receive me as the new editor. Would I be welcomed? Would the readers support any new direction I attempted to drive or would you revolt, rising up with picket signs and demand my exit?
Thankfully, it’s been a lot more of the former and none of the latter. At least not that dramatically.
If ever I had any doubts 52 weeks ago when I started that the readers of Johnstown would continue to participate in the growth and success of this publication, those fears were dispelled officially with this edition. When we announced that for July 2023 we would be introducing our first ever “Faces of Summer” edition – an issue that would primarily be comprised of reader submitted photos that depict and showcase the sunshine season in this community, we were simply inundated.
I could not have predicted the response I would get. I had to empty my email inbox every day otherwise it threatened the memory of my computer and a stern reprimand from our IT department.
This “Faces of Summer” issue truly is the edition in which our readers got the most involved. At least in my first twelve months of being in this position. I actually had to turn entries away after the deadline back in May because we had so many submissions. Usually, I would have made an exception and could sneak one or two more in. Don’t worry. I saved them for 2024!
Traditionally, the July edition of Johnstown Magazine has been the “Beautiful People” issue. Don’t worry. We are still doing that issue – but it’s going to make an appearance more toward the end of the year rather than here in the middle.
One of my goals here for the last year has been to involve the readers more in what we are doing and planning – to truly make this a magazine not only for and about the Greater Johnstown area but written and photographed by the community itself. I constantly welcome public and reader input -- not just for editions like Faces of Summer but all the year. We couldn’t do what we do without your help. And we do really look forward to your submissions!
This is how we find out every month who and what you would like to see in the magazine. We ask. You answer. Johnstown Magazine is only as good as our readers make it. And this issue, you made it one to remember. For this month of July, you came through with colorful and plentiful results. This is our first ever “Faces of Summer” edition – and I can assure you it will not be the last.
Feel free to send me any suggestions, photos, notes you have -- of people and events - whatever you think should be in this magazine, I want to see it.
In addition to our inaugural “Faces of Summer,” we’re taking a closer look at the Flood City Music Festival (happening in August!), getting inside a legacy law firm, meeting some “Rockefeller Republicans;” visiting an unassuming but historical building downtown; and learning how to involve the kids in the kitchen while they’re home on summer vacation.
Plus, we’re offering even more things to do and places to go in our expanded “It’s a Date” calendar pages.
Thank you to everyone who took the time to send us something! This year, you really put your best “Summer” face forward.
And thank you for a first truly great year!