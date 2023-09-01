Johnstown Magazine is excited to introduce a brand new feature – “I Am Johnstown” – a regular column for our last editorial page in which we will spotlight people in the community we think you should get to know a little bit better. And we can think of no one better to debut this feature than our award winning photo correspondent, A.J. Eutin of Barefoot Mountain Photography. Know someone you’d like to see featured as an “I Am Johnstown?” Drop us a line and tell us how we can reach that person and we’d be happy to introduce him or her to the world.
Photo Finish
"I Am Johnstown!"
Introducing
Amanda “AJ” Eutin
How would we know you? I am the owner of Barefoot Mountain Photography
What is the first thing you did this morning? Hit the snooze button!
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Pottery class! I am a beginner so I am still learning.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I'm a terrible baker. I can cook up a five- star meal but baking, I ruin everything!
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Make dinner for my husband and me.
What do you do for fun? Fire perform with the group Flow n' at. And kayaking. And hanging out with friends and family.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Chocolate!
Why does Johnstown feel like home? It’s where I’ve grown up.
What two words best describe you? Driven and Creative