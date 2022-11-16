Step into Christmas!
By AMY BRADLEY
Correspondent, Johnstown Magazine
It would not be Christmas in the Bradley house without the obligatory Christmas morning step picture. After opening stockings upstairs, all children, and I use that term loosely because they are now in their twenties, must sit on the top of the stairs and have their picture taken before being allowed to come down and open presents. The beauty of this is that I now have twenty-some years’ worth of pictures of my children and my niece of every year of their life, sitting in the same spot. It’s fun to see how they’ve grown and changed. They’ve gone from Ninja Turtle and ballerina pajamas to a hodgepodge of flannel and T-shirts, except for my youngest who still sports Ninja Turtle pajamas at age 21. Not only is this a great photo documentary of my children, but we also include pets each year. It’s a nice way to archive those beloved four-legged friends.
If I am being honest, it wasn’t just about the pictures. The requisite step picture gave my husband and I a much-needed breather before the real chaos got underway. It was a chance to brush teeth, put some finishing touches on the packages under the tree and most importantly get that first cup of coffee that was so desperately needed.
My children have moaned a bit about this tradition over the years, especially when they were younger and wanted to tear into presents. As they are now young adults and heading into the time to start their own traditions, I think and hope they appreciate the Christmas Step Picture archive we have created over the years. I like to think this is a tradition that will carry on with future generations of Bradleys waiting not so patiently to get down the stairs.
Photos courtesy of Amy Bradley and the Bradley family