The Long Drive Home
The year my parents turned the tables on my sister and me
It was a few days before Christmas, 2005.
And after years of dreaming of a white Christmas, this year seemed a sure thing. Every weather man from the national anchors to those on the local evening news were predicting that the east coast would indeed get a plethora of winter precipitation.
Even though there were some life and health issues with family members that year, it all seemed to disappear -- as worry and the world often should -- at Christmas. I lit the bayberry scented candle, put on some holiday music and then I happily made the choice to make this moment - this evening -- this quiet winter solstice night -- my own private Christmas memory that would rival any O. Henry could conjure. I would make hot chocolate and wrap Christmas presents. Yes, that's what I would do.
And as I went upstairs to retrieve the gifts I would give to my family I saw under the glow of the street light outside the flurry of a starting snow. By the time I descended the stairs, the snow had picked up. I looked out the windows of my front door and it was really coming down -- and sticking. I smiled, made a mug of chocolate, put three or seven cookies in a napkin and settled in for my chore of happily wrapping.
About half an hour into my task, my home phone rang. I allowed the answering machine to pick up. Yes, I had an answering machine and a landline back then.
“Shane! Shane! Pick up!” It was the voice of my sister, Teri. “Please pick up!” I could tell by her tone that she was worried, almost to the point of panic.
Teri lived at the top of a half mile dirt lane. Several things flashed through my head -- one, she was undergoing treatments to fight cancer and so I worried her health had taken a bad turn. Then I worried given her location, she couldn’t get out, or something bad had happened to her son -- then just nine years old. Was he out sledding or building a snowman and fallen? Did they see a bear? They had seen bears before on their wooded property so it wasn't out of the question.
“Shane! Are you there? It’s your sister! Please be home!”
“What is it?” I asked, dropping my wrapping scissors and picking up the phone.
“I can't find Mom and Dad,” Teri said. “I have called their house. I have left them messages. They told me they were staying in tonight. I can't get down the lane and even if I could, my car would never make it back up. I'm starting to get worried.”
"Well, when did you try to call them?” I asked.
“About an hour ago, when all the snow started,” she said. “I have been calling and calling.”
“I'm sure they're all right,” I assured her but given her tone, I was growing a bit concerned myself.
“I don’t know,” Teri replied. “I would think they would be smart enough not to go out in this mess. I really think something is wrong and they just aren't answering the phone. Can you go over there?”
I looked out my dining room window now. The road outside my house was covered. The highway that runs parallel to my side street was also covered. Really? Teri expected me to drive over to my parents’ house in this weather and check on them? In this snow? But this was a request from my sister after all. And she was fretting at that.
“I will call you back when I get there,”
I abandoned the gift wrapping project, blew out the candle, and grabbed my heaviest coat.
Within minutes I was in my car, knuckles already turning white for anticipating a slick ride ahead. And I drove slow. My headlights on, I clutched the wheel, carefully tapping the accelerator only when I had to. I remember the snow was heavy and thick. It was not unlike driving through vanilla icing.
I reached the house. What is usually a 12 minute drive lasted about 45.
The outside Christmas lights of the house were on -- including the big white star Dad had built in 1987. He had strung and restrung that thing a thousand times -- or so it seemed. The house looked as if it were waiting for me. It was warm and illuminated.
I knocked. No answer. I knocked again, harder and louder. Still no answer.
I waited and then used the key to the house my parents had given me.
The Christmas tree in the corner looked stunning.
And its lights were even on.
“Mom! Dad!” I called. “Hello?”
I then remembered I promised to call my sister. So I did.
“I'm here,” I reported. “But they aren't. I've looked all through the house and no sign of them. I'll stay here until they get home and let you...”
And before I could finish my sentence, I heard the garage door open.
“I think they're here,” I said. “I'll call you back when I find out where they have been.”
Then I waited. When Mom rounded the corner from the kitchen, having come in through the garage, she was smiling and delighted to see me.
“Well hello there, son,” my mother greeted cheerfully. “'What brings you by?”
“Don't hello me,” I said. I was irritated but relieved. “I drove over because your daughter called me an hour and a half ago worried sick that she couldn't reach you.”
“That was very thoughtful of you two kids but as you can see, we're fine, Silly,” my Mom said. She actually called me Silly. Silly? For stressing out her adult children just a few days before Christmas!
“Oh calm down,” Mom nonchalantly removed her coat and gloves. “You and your sister worry too much. Your Dad and I went to Walmart, for heaven's sake. And let me tell you, that place was like a ghost town. It was like we had the whole store to ourselves. And just wait until you see what we got! It was the last one.”
This ought to be good. My Mom. All excited about some holiday purchase she got for someone as a gift -- and risked her neck for in a snowstorm.
And then there was Dad, with a big box in his arms.
“Well, hello, son,” he repeated, placing the box on the floor. “Do you have any idea how bad the roads are out there? You shouldn't be out in this mess.”
“Show him,” Mom was giddy. “Show him what we got when we were out. It was the last one. Did I tell you that? I made them get it off a shelf for me and box it up. It's going to look so nice in the front yard.”
And then there it was -- the proud object that had thrust my parents out into the blizzard of 2005.
And I called my sister again.
“They're home,” I told her. “They took a drive to Walmart.”
“Are you kidding me!” My sister asked. I sensed her frustration and heard her sigh.
“They got one of those big plastic Nativity sets...you know where the lights shine through...it's the whole set too...Joseph, Mary and the Baby Jesus,” I reported. “Mom is beside herself with happiness because she got the last one.”
“Are you kidding me!” Teri repeated. “Did they really think it was safe to drive in this storm?”
I turned to my parents. “Your daughter is very upset with you. She wants to know if you really thought it was safe to drive home from Walmart in this storm?”
“Of course it was safe,” Mom answered. “Nothing bad was going to happen. I mean, really, afterall, we had the Baby Jesus in the car.”
Happy Holidays.