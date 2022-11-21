That old red kettle outside the department store
“If we close our eyes and use our imagination, we can hear them again.”
By JIM GINDLESPERGER
Correspondent, Johnstown Magazine
We’ve all seen those familiar red kettles during the Christmas season. You know the ones – the ones at the shopping centers and malls with the volunteers ringing the bells. They are placed by the Salvation Army and they are used as a fundraiser for various projects undertaken throughout the year.
How many readers, though, remember the Salvation Army brass ensembles that used to play on downtown streets during the Christmas season? They were an important part of Johnstown’s holiday traditions that made Christmas so magical to children and adults alike back in the 1940s and ‘50s. The kettle was also there, of course, since it represented a major part of the Army’s income for the year, but it was the music, the ensemble, that attracted the throngs.
For those who are not familiar with the idea of a brass band playing Christmas music on the streets, pay close attention this year when you and your family gather around to watch the classic movie “Christmas Story.” When Ralphie and his family go downtown to the Christmas parade, a brass ensemble plays in the background. In another classic, Rowan Atkinson, playing his famous role of Mr. Bean, devotes a large portion of an entire skit to his “assisting” a Salvation Army brass ensemble. These bands are what we are talking about.
Here in Johnstown, the crowds that gathered around the ensemble were a microcosm of local citizenry: young and old, wealthy and poor, black and white, elderly couples listening and reminiscing, and the young couples just beginning to date, or court, in the vernacular of the 1940s.
As befitting the season, the ensemble played only Christmas songs, both sacred and secular, and it was a rare individual who chose to walk by, ignoring the melody that emanated from the little group. Rarer still was the person who stopped to listen but didn’t hum or sing along. Most tossed their spare change or more into the kettle before leaving. The Salvation Army brass band was as much a part of our Christmas tradition as the annual parade, Santa Claus, or the window displays in the Glosser’s and Penn Traffic department stores.
While the Salvation Army ensemble in Johnstown was not playing on the downtown streets by chance, the very first Salvation Army band was very much unplanned. In the late 1800s, Salvation Army street preachers roamed the streets of America’s cities, preaching the gospel to anyone who would listen. Unfortunately, not all who heard these preachers were friendly, with members of the crowd often resorting to harassing them or even robbing them on occasion.
Then, along came Charles Fry in 1878, a part-time musician who was a bricklayer by trade. Fry, who lived in Alderbury, Wiltshire, England, was also not afraid to use his fists when the occasion called for it. Fry gathered his three sons, all of whom were also musicians and, presumably of larger than normal stature. He offered their services as bodyguards for the preachers. As would be expected, the robberies ceased where the Frys were present.
However, there were long periods where there was no one for the preachers to preach to, and, to relieve the boredom, Charles and his sons began playing their brass instruments. Playing only for their own amusement at first, they soon saw crowds forming to listen.
One of those in the crowd was William Booth, founder of the Salvation Army. He began to use the Frys in his own services, and Charles and his sons soon gave up their family contracting business and joined the Salvation Army full-time as musicians. The idea of using a brass band with the street preachers took off, and today there are an estimated 2500 brass bands worldwide that are associated with the Salvation Army, although not all play on the streets at Christmas.
The practice of using a kettle began in San Francisco in 1891, when Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee started the practice of giving free Christmas dinners to the destitute of that California city. With no means of funding such an undertaking, however, he drew on his days as a sailor in Liverpool, England. There, when the ships came in, arriving sailors, as well as those watching the ships arrive, tossed coins into a kettle to help the poor. McFee placed a version of the pot at a ferry landing in San Francisco with a sign reading “Keep the pot boiling.” It wasn’t long until McFee had enough money to finance his plan to provide the poor with dinners at Christmas.
As word spread, the idea took hold, and today there are kettles, all painted Salvation Army red, in cities across the country, including Johnstown.
Unknown to most people, the Salvation Army has played a leading role in the formation of two traditions that everyone is familiar with. The first came during World War I, when the United States military realized the troops were engaging in recreation during their liberty hours that could only be described as unsavory. The Salvation Army, along with the YMCA, Knights of Columbus, Jewish Welfare Board, American Red Cross, and the American Library Association, joined forces to provide more wholesome activities for the troops when they were off duty. When World War II broke out, a similar need was determined, and the same groups were asked to repeat their WWI activities. Their efforts led to the creation of the United Service Organizations for National Defense, or the USO. Every person who has ever served in the military is familiar with this organization.
The second tradition is familiar to everyone, not just those who served in the military. When Paramount Pictures was producing “The Lemon-Drop Kid,” starring Bob Hope, songwriters Jay Livingston and Ray Evans were asked to come up with a Christmas song. Trying to decide what represented the holiday season to everyone, they wrestled with several ideas, ultimately ruling out Santa Claus, Christmas trees, snow, parties, yule logs, and other such symbols. As they discussed a looming deadline, the sound of Salvation Army bell ringers drifted through a nearby window. Using the bell ringers as their inspiration, they wrote a song called “Tinkle Bells.”
You say you never heard it? Well, Livingston went home and told his wife about it. As tactfully as a good wife could, Mrs. Livingston explained to her husband that the word ‘tinkle’ could have different connotations to different people, and she suggested he come up with a different title. The name was changed to “Silver Bells,” a song that has come to be a Christmas favorite.
Salvation Army brass ensembles are, unfortunately, now only a part of Johnstown’s past. They can no longer be heard on local streets during the Christmas season. But those of us who are old enough will remember them well, and if we close our eyes and use our imagination, we can hear them again. And those who are too young to have ever heard them must live their lives with no such memories. And they are the poorer for it.