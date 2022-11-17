“I hope Jesus gives you your wings for Christmas!”
Meeting an “Almost” Angel
By EMILIE LORDITCH
Reader Submission, Johnstown Magazine
I was in 7th grade, singing in the children's choir at St. Benedict's church for the 5pm mass on Christmas Eve. It was one of the highlights of my holiday season. Instead of wearing our Sunday best for the service, everyone in the choir got to wear a long white robe that just skimmed the floor and a festive red braided belt which made even the devilish members among us look like an angel, minus the wings.
Since I was one of the oldest and tallest members of the choir, I was the last person to march up the stairs from Newman Hall (now Monsignor Joseph Kiniry Hall) through the church’s cry room to the rows of chairs elevated on risers set up beside the altar. My job was to keep an eye out for any stragglers along the route and to close the doors behind me after all the other choir members passed through. As I was closing the door to the cry room, a man tapped me on the shoulder and said “My son thinks you are an angel. Could you please talk to him?” One look at his son’s face and I knew I had to say something. As I crouched down in front of him and met his gaze, his brown eyes were about as big as the moon. He summoned all his courage and asked me what was on his mind. “I know you are an angel, but where are your wings?”
I replied, “All of us in the choir have been working really hard to help other people and with any luck, I hope I get my wings for Christmas.”
Just then, I saw our choir director, Mr. Gaunt, stick his head in the cry room to see what was keeping me, so I told the boy and his father “Merry Christmas” and hurried off to take my place alongside the rest of the choir.
After I passed him, I heard him call out to me saying, “I hope Jesus gives you your wings for Christmas!”
Every Christmas I think about that amazing father who seized a special moment for his precious son and wonder if that little boy remembers meeting an “Almost Angel” at Christmas.