Memories of Christmas Eve in Cambria City
By FRANK CHOVANEC
Reader Submission, Johnstown Magazine
Growing up in the 60’s in Cambria City was a true joy. There was a family with other kids in almost every house. The ten block area had 5,000 residents. The neighbors knew each other, and there was a “Mom and Pop” corner store on every block. There were ethnic “clubs” dedicated to every nationality and there were churches…. Irish, Croatian, Slovak. Polish, German, Serbian….the list was extensive. My parents, Frank and Rose Chovanec lived on Chestnut St and were members of St Stephen’s – the Slovak parish. From baptism, through wedding and eventually funerals, they were Slovak.
Tradition was important, especially at Christmas time, when the highlight of the season was the “traditional Slovak Christmas Eve meal” which was to prepare you to fully realize the importance of the following day. Now, as everybody knows, traditions get muddied the longer they are traditions, but I must give my parents credit – they did try their best.
As a child this was considered a night of unusual customs with even stranger foods, followed by starvation until Christmas morning mass and “Holy Communion”. Upon the return home from church the celebration exploded with gifts, delicious food, family visitors and non-stop conversations. BUT the night before is my story.
From experience, my sister Bernice and I knew what was coming and it wasn’t good. Faced with the repast we knew was ahead we tried every angle we could think of from hiding, to sudden deadly illness, to proposing agreements to give back any and all toys, and extra chores for a month, but my mother would have none of it. Participation was mandatory!
The meal was started with a toast, a prayer and a sip of wine. My father was a beer drinker and my mother did coffee so wine was not a staple around our house. So every Christmas season involved a trip to the PA State Store for a bottle of Morgan David Elderberry Wine at $1.45 a bottle. The toast was made “on the fly” and we never knew where it was headed. Once it included a plea in the prayer to “make everything hunky dory”. Never did figure that one out
The first course was “oplatek”, a 4x6 inch holy wafer of a biblical scene that were available at the church at 6 panels for 25 cents. My dad would pour honey onto the wafers as he presented them to all gathered, while saying whatever words came to his mind as a blessing or a thanksgiving.
The next course was definitely an acquired taste. It was a mushroom, sauerkraut and split pea soup. Without realizing it, every single Christmas, Dad would refer to it as “ a drunkard’s soup” because if a person had a little too much Christmas cheer, a bowl of the soup would “straighten him out” come morning. We assumed it was the sauerkraut base causing the laxative effect but we would mouth the words in our heads every year as we listen attentively.
The main course was whitefish. In an area surrounded by trout, bass and perch the fish of the day was whitefish. So a trip downtown to the Fish Boat was in order. The fish was sold dried, hard as a board and covered in a thick layer of salt. To prepare for the meal it would have to be soaked back to life and 99% of the salt cleaned off. That alone speaks volumes.
The (our) final dish was an unusual one. Small round very hard balls, called bobalki, were transfigured into a soft, chewy, unusual tasting morsels seasoned with browned onions and blue cheese. Also an acquired taste, of which my mom acquired but never made at any other time of the year. As a child cheese was represented by the words American or Swiss – Blue was not an option.
At the end of the meal all forms of eating were done until after Holy Communion the next morning. On Christmas morning the tree was lit, presents were opened, and the meal the night before was all but forgotten by my sister and me. Any leftovers were consumed by my parents, eventually over the next few days. As children we were “spared” until next Christmas Eve.
My mom and dad, even my sister, are now gone over 20 years. The Christmas Eve Meal is also just a memory. As we aged we came to realize how important it was to our parents and we learned to treasure it each year. Funny how something you would have given anything to avoid as a child is now something you would give anything for, to share with them one more time.