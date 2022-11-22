A Johnstown Trojan Christmas
When your local schools get into the Holiday Spirit
By MERCEDES BARNETTE
Correspondent, Johnstown Magazine
When I think of my family’s holiday traditions, I literally smell my mom’s famous Toto Cookies baking in the oven. I vision my sister preparing her food the night before Christmas, especially since her special dishes seem to increase every year. I hear our children laugh as they dance in their Christmas PJs to the old school Rhythm and Blues I like to play. I feel the eagerness to open each and every gift, right before we all convince my mom to allow us to open just one, since one day away feels way too long of a wait.
I guess it is true what they say. Christmas just is not Christmas without the ones you love. Throughout the years, we have created many traditions but there was one that I felt was worth writing about.
A few years ago, my family and I began incorporating the school in our holiday traditions. Although my school days are long gone, my children are just beginning. Originally from Johnstown, my family and I are all Johnstown graduates. Now that I have children of my own, it is only right to raise my children as Trojans too. We love participating in the school’s events, especially for the holidays.
Breakfast with Santa and the Greater Johnstown High School’s Annual Christmas Party are some of our holiday favorites. Students and families are invited to the school to celebrate with the ones they love.
Since my son, Angelo Owens, attends Greater Johnstown Elementary he always looks forward to inviting his three-year-old sister, A’Nylah Owens and me to Breakfast with Santa so he can introduce us to his friends, that one special cafeteria lady, and the school janitor who always puts a smile on his face. Oh, we cannot forget about Vana the school dog.
Breakfast with Santa starts before school hours with the participating families eating breakfast together in the school cafeteria. Like the good old days, everyone stands in line to collect their breakfast with a carton of milk, they seek out an open section at one of the tables, then they scoot down the long-extended chair making room for everyone to sit. Santa patiently waits as he sits in his famous chair outside of the cafeteria.
What is not to love about the Greater Johnstown High School’s Annual Christmas Party? Students in grades Pre-K to High School are invited to participate. Every year, hundreds of students attend. The event starts after business hours, giving those who workday shifts the opportunity to participate. The celebration consists of workshops offering art, cookie decorating, and more. Dinner is served to the families, hot chicken with gravy over mashed potatoes. Back in the day we called that good old Sloop, it was a lunch favorite. One of these days, I am hoping for the yummy block of stuffing that used to top it off. At the end of the event, the school ensures that every student leaves with a gift.
Both events offer students more than some of their households can provide. It is important for me to teach my children the potential the school district has. If that means making it a tradition to be involved in the school’s holiday activities, I am delighted to.
All school activities – holiday related and otherwise -- can be found at gjsd.net.