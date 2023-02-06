February is Black History Month
Special Johnstown Magazine Report:
The Ripple of Rosedale
Observing 100 Years since Johnstown was a “Sundown City.”
The front page headline of the August 31, 1923 edition of the Johnstown Tribune blared the news that shocked the people of Johnstown.
Three Dead, Two Mortally Wounded, in Rosedale Shooting; County Detective James One of Victims.
Headlines are designed to grab attention, and this one certainly did that. The incident that spawned that headline brought unwanted and even negative national attention to the City of Johnstown and, while it was a major story at the time, it is little remembered today – nearly a century later.
By the 1880 Census, there were nearly 200 African-Americans living in Johnstown. Most at that time worked for the iron and steel mills. By the turn of the century, larger industrial cities in the north began to see an uptick in the numbers of African Americans relocating from the South. The primary reason for these waves of emigration between 1918 and 1924 was because of failing economic conditions after a boll weevil infestation nearly wiped out the cotton crops.
African-Americans at the time primarily established neighborhoods – along with Mexican and Polish emigrants -- in areas like Minersville, Franklin, Conemaugh and Rosedale.
At this time, African-Americans who worked in the mills were given all the dirtiest jobs such as shoveling coal into the furnaces or removing coke from the ovens. There were however other opportunities and many men and women worked as porters for the railroad, or served as drivers and housekeepers for affluent Westmont families.
Around 8 p.m. on August 30, 1923 an argument had broken out between Robert A. Young and the woman he lived with on Hinkston Avenue in Rosedale. The houses in the community were owned by Bethlehem Steel and those who lived in them were nearly all laborers for the company’s steel mills. Young, who had come to Johnstown the previous January from Carlisle, Kentucky to work in the mill, was African-American, as was his live-in girlfriend. The 32-year old had lived in Rosedale since May, where neighbors said he occasionally caused minor skirmishes. Gossip was that he had been convicted of murder in Alabama but was out on parole.
The argument between Young and the woman got loud and someone in the neighborhood called police. Johnstown City Police Officer Joseph Grachan responded and went to the house, where the woman told him that everything was fine. Simple domestic argument that got a little too voluminous and startled some neighbors. And so Grachan warned the couple to reduce the noise but left the house making no arrests.
After Grachan departed, Young went to see a friend, Levi Samuels, who lived just a few doors from Young on Hinkston Avenue. The two then went to Franklin in Samuels’s car. According to police reports, the two were looking to purchase drugs and moonshine. They returned to Rosedale around 11:15 that night when Young yelled for Samuels to stop, then asked Samuels to take him back to Franklin. On the ride back to Franklin, Samuels struck a pole. Ironically, it was Officer Grachan who responded to the accident.
As he was talking to Samuels, Young pulled out a gun and pointed it at Grachan, shouting “You’re the %#@*% that was going to arrest me!”
As Grachan and Young struggled for the gun, Young fired three shots, one striking Grachan in his right lung. The surprised Samuels was so close that he received powder burns on his face. He immediately dropped to the ground and scrambled to his nearby house, entering through the back door. There, he told his father what had happened, and the elder Samuel called the police, the first of two such calls he would make in an effort to get help. In turn, Grachan was able to pull his own gun and shoot at Young, emptying the cylinder. The wounded Grachan was able to run to a nearby bunkhouse, where a man named Myers called for an ambulance. Rushed to Mercy Hospital, Grachan, a widower with two teenage children, was admitted in critical condition.
At the Central Police Station, county detective John A. James, special officer Joseph Abrahams, and city detective Otto Nukem piled into Abraham’s car, with James and Nukem in the rear seat. Immediately behind them in a police car were Captain Otto Fink, Lieutenant William H. Bender, and city detective John Yoder, who was carrying a riot gun. Before also rushing to the scene, Acting Chief George Patterson called Chief Charles Briney in Pittsburgh, where he was attending a police convention, to apprise him of the situation.
As the police rushed to the scene, Young ran to Levi Samuels’ house, where the father and son had piled furniture against the door as a barricade. Young forced his way in and demanded to see the woman he was living with, refusing to believe Samuels when he insisted that she wasn’t there. Young searched through the house before leaving for his own home. A woman boarder there screamed as he entered, alerting the arriving police. Young ran out the back door and went into some tall grass nearby at just about the time Abrahams drove past. Young fired a shot, striking Abrahams in the chest. With Abrahams slumped over the steering wheel, the car slowly drifted to a stop. As he exited the car, Nukem was shot in the left arm. Abrahams, who was a naturalized citizen from Romania, died on the way to the hospital of internal hemorrhaging.
James, Fink, Yoder, and Bender rushed to Young’s house, believing he was inside. As James was attempting to enter, he was shot and mortally wounded. The detective lived in the 1st Ward and was the father of seven children. He would die shortly after being admitted to Memorial Hospital.
Young then sneaked around the side of the house, where he spotted Captain Fink, shooting him in the back and fracturing his spine. Fink, who lived on Sherman Street with his wife and four sons, was instantly paralyzed from the waist down, his upper body falling through the doorway with his legs and feet on the porch. Detective Yoder and Lieutenant Bender pulled Fink to a safer location, then gave chase to Young. Bender encountered the suspect in a passageway between two houses, where Young shot him in the abdomen. Bender lived on Cypress Avenue and was the father of five. He would survive his wounds. Yoder, seeing Bender fall, pursued Young until he cornered him. Several shots were exchanged between the two until Young clutched his abdomen and disappeared around the corner of the house.
Young was found dead a few minutes later in the back yard. In addition to the fatal shot to his abdomen, Yoder’s shots had struck Young in the left thigh and shattered his left arm above the elbow.
Police patrolled the area and arrested 22 people as possible accomplices, although all were soon released. Several weapons were confiscated. Unbelievably, while this was all happening in the city, two Mexican immigrants were arguing with an Officer Hynick in the 16th Ward, where one of the men pulled a gun on the officer. Hynick was able to strike the man on the head with his mace and arrest the two, but the incident, coupled with the shootings in Rosedale, caused feelings to rise to a fever pitch.
When police erroneously said there were “several black gunmen involved in the Rosedale shooting,” crowds gathered around City Hall, angry and fuming and threatening to burn Rosedale to the ground. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed and there was no further violence, although the next night the Ku Klux Klan burned more than a dozen crosses on the hills around the city as an intimidation tactic.
Mayor Joseph Cauffiel, no stranger to controversy, took action. Cauffiel was often referred to as the Beer Mayor for his actions during Prohibition, when he defied the law and urged breweries to produce what he referred to as “good beer.” His request resulted in the sale of beer in Johnstown for one night before Federal agents stepped in and brought the operation to a halt. In light of the Rosedale incident, Cauffiel, who was up for reelection, saw a ripe political opportunity to gain some ground with the voters. On September 7, another headline appeared, this one in the Johnstown Democrat:
Mayor Cauffiel Says Undesirable Negroes Must Quit Johnstown.
The accompanying story told how Cauffiel had issued an order prohibiting blacks from holding any public gatherings or assembling in groups except to go to church. He had further ordered that all black and Mexican residents who hadn’t been living in the city for the past seven years had to leave. And those folks of color who were “proper residents” of the city -- had to be at home and not “patrolling” the streets after 7 p.m. – effectively turning Johnstown into what is known now as a “Sundown City.”
