Meet our Cover
Novelist, Actress and Johnstown Native Erin E. Adams
“Ever since arriving, I’ve had an uneasy relationship with my hometown. Like my character Liz in Jackal, to get to the other side, I had to face what a homecoming meant to me. Learning, naming and confronting what makes us afraid and uncomfortable – no matter how ugly – is key to understanding and ensuring it never happens again. Sometimes anger comes with truths like this. Anger fueled some of the writing of my novel. Often, anger is only there to mask fear. Once fear passes, all that’s left to do is take a look at the truth. Sometimes, it’s the only thing that can inspire change and allow the space needed to heal.”
Read more about Erin in our February 2023 edition as we observe and celebrate African American History and Heritage and its influence on our community.
Erin's latest novel is "Jackal" -- a fictional account about a series of murders of women of color in Johnstown, Pa.