Make a Joyful Noise!
Why Johnstown’s Black Music Scene Still Hits All the Right Notes
“Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands. Serve the Lord with gladness: come before his presence with singing.”
Psalm 100
It is said that there are two places of culture in which African Americans have always gravitated – feeling the pull of their ancestors as if summoned by a great force more powerful than anything on Earth.
Church is one of them. In the walls of a sanctuary among their brethren, the black community found solace and kinship and safety. After the great emancipation, most folks of color formed and belonged to their own churches – assigning leadership responsibilities to pastors, bishops, and deacons. It is not uncommon to this day to enter an AME Church or Southern Black Baptist Church and hear the words “Brother” and “Sister” because that is not only a show of respect it is a term of endearment passed down generation after generation.
And it was in the churches – feeling safe and a sense of community – that people of color began to introduce song and dance as part of their praise and worship services. Authentic feelings of spiritual movement inspired music and movement.
Similarly then, in the way that church provided comfort and community among people of color, one other place afforded an acceptance into “white society.” The stage. While performing, an artist of color was the talent he or she was destined to be. Music transcended race then – and still does today. But the difference between 2023 and 1923 is what happens after the show ends. Only a century ago, a black artist could be met with a standing ovation at the end of a brilliant concert but then was not allowed to sit, dine, drink, or even stay in the same hotels or use the same entrances to the theatre as whites. Once the spotlight dimmed, the black artist in particular was simply dismissed.
Indeed, many genres of music originate from communities that have visible roots in African culture. In North America, it was a way that the early slaves could express themselves and communicate when they were being forcibly relocated and when there were restrictions on what cultural activities they could pursue. The sorrows of song were the only freedom slaves had working on cotton fields, and overall through labor tactics. This burden of slavery became a gateway for other genres of music like the blues and jazz and R&B for example.
In Johnstown, specifically, the music scene among people of color continues to thrive and even continues to be deeply rooted in holy affirmations and Divine gratitude.
“Johnstown has the largest black population outside Pittsburgh and Harrisburg,” notes Oscar Cashaw. “This area is a wealth of black history. Particularly musical history. Johnstown was also a big stop on the Underground Railroad and an important stop. This was a place of history for black history – more than people realize.”
A group of photos hanging inside the Flood City Youth Fitness Academy show some of the common threads that have connected the local Black music scene throughout the decades.
“I think music is within people’s DNA. It’ part of the earth. Music peels away all the prejudices and speaks directly to the person’s soul,” says Jeffery “Jazzman” Wilson, percussionist with Smooth Sound Band. “When it comes to music, musicians don’t see color. Music over the years has been the unifying force that brings people together. What we do in Johnstown – especially for Juneteenth – we have one of the biggest live musical acts in the area.”
Growing up, Devon Haselrig heard party music coming from the Frontier Club, located near his home in the city’s Prospect neighborhood, on Friday and Saturday nights. Then came the gospel music in church on Sunday mornings.
“(The Frontier Club) was one of the hot spots in the community, in the Black community in Johnstown,” Devon says. “There were several places back then. The Frontier Club had bands there every now and then, especially in the summer nights. That’s how I was privy to hearing all of those things on a Saturday night. Then you get up Sunday morning and you go to church, singing, ‘This Little Light of Mine.’”
As a child, Devon Haselrig would place his blanket on the floor, set up his toy piano and play the music that stirred his soul. And he already had some singers backing him. Devon would surround himself with his dolls, who, in their own way, joined in with the joyous sounds.
“They were my choir,” he recalls. He was inspired by music, specifically the piano, from as early as 3 years old. “My desire to play piano got me a children’s piano that was just the right size and the right height for me. … I got that little pretty red piano. I loved it beyond any other toy that I had.”
Those early performances provided the foundation for Devon Haselrig’s life in music – playing gospel, jazz and R&B.
“It has been an honor and a blessing to have served my community for over 45 years,” he says.
Music was “an innate gift” for Devon.
“It was titillating. It was like a baby tasting sugar for the first time. It was built in me,” he says. “It was there. … It came with me, and I executed it fully. Music – and specifically church music – was my destiny. I didn’t know it, but that’s where it started. Even though it’s gone other places, that’s where it remains.”
Jazzman Wilson concurs.
“When I was about 6 years old, the first instrument I played was a cello – that was my first official music lesson as at Washington Elementary School. My instructor was a teacher named Brooks Paxton. The last I heard Brooks Paxton was touring with Carnival Cruises. A lot of people here would remember Brooks Paxton,” he recalls with great clarity. “Bill Cashaw gave me my first opportunity to play in the church youth choir – Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Johnstown. I was around eight and I played the drums. I got that drum set and I was hooked.”
“I think there is – in general in Johnstown – a lot of talented people here,” says Jeff Webb, an associate professor of music with the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. “In the Black community, it used to be for the longest time that African-Americans used the church as the musical training ground, especially keyboardists. If you could play keyboard in a Black church and play gospel music, it was a tremendous training ground.”
It was the African American community not just in Johnstown but worldwide that took the sounds and songs heard in church and formed the roots of jazz, blues, soul, rock ‘n roll, pop, folk, country and R&B for generations.
“In our culture, there are almost two worlds – names we are all familiar with and then bands no one knows,” says Jazzman Wilson. “Dr. (Martin Luther) King said the most segregated time of the week is Sunday morning. Because outside the churches, you might not know the talent that is inside that church. There are groups I can name -- all woven into the Johnstown fabric in the community.”
And so name names he does. Jazzman reflects on the likes of Oliver Haselrig, Willis Hickerson, Bobby Holmes, the Piano Gospelettes, Dorothea McCray, Sterling Echoes, Pleasant Hill Gospel Band, Wings of Faith, Margie Hill, Alfonzo Surrett and David Myers (who once performed on “Saturday Night Live), and Four Chaps and Chick.
“They were statuesque guys looked like athletes and they had one lady in the group – she was the chick – and this in the 30s, 40s and 50s. And they were a Johnstown group – but they traveled all over the country,” he recalls.
Then there was a band called Natural Wonder – that group consisted of two of Cashaw’s children – a son and a daughter. That band performed from the late 1960s and into the 70s.
The Exciting Gospel Messengers is another vocal group Jazzman says should get some flowers for their influence.
“One of the principle singers was Richard King and Rodney Webb,” he says. “They were recording artists who traveled extensively.”
And then there is Smooth Sound Band, a group including Jazzman Wilson on drums. The lead vocalist -- Venus Hall -- who joined the group 12 years ago is the sister to Robert “Smokey” Hall, a Johnstown native who went on to become a “GoGo” legend in Washington, D.C.
Bobby Hall’s son -- Logic – is a stage performer who recently performed with Jimmy Fallon on his talk show. Logic is known for his hit 1-800-SUICIDE which brought national attention to the topic or preventing self-harm. As an author, Logic released the novel Supermarket (2019), which was accompanied by a soundtrack of the same name. The book became a New York Times Best Seller.
Jazzman Wilson also recalls Oliver Haselrig, “Walking Willie Hickerson,” and Charles King -- who passed away recently at the age of 92.
“Charles King was a Johnstown native who founded a jazz quartet in Philadelphia – officially retired, wrote a book and came home to Johnstown where he gave music lessons and often performed. His last performance was for Juneteenth in 2019.”
There was Alvin McCray – who later attended NYU and appeared in the move Houseguest starring Sinbad and Phil Hartman. Add to the list of influential bands consisting of people of color The Wings of Faith, the Cashaw Brothers, Born Again Trio, William Chief Thomas, Clifton Carter, and Rev. Brandon King.
And then there is Kim Bennett Fantuzo. Kim continues to perform jazz and blues at festivals and private events. Her performance of Nina Simone’s “Feelin’ Good” brought down the house at the Juneteenth Festival just last year.
“I love to sing. Singing is in my blood. It’s part of legacy and has always been a part of my family.”
In fact, Kim’s first cousin is an artist by the name of Alice “Baby” Darr. Alice was a renowned jazz vocalist in the 1950s and 1960s. Known for being the first woman to ever appear in a magazine wearing a bikini, Alice Darr was also the first woman to be offered a residency in Las Vegas. Now in her 90s, Alice Darr lives in Cumberland, Maryland where a scholarship in her name is channeled there through the local chapter of the NAACP.
“Oh, Baby Darr was music royalty,” says Kim. “She toured with the best of the best. Dean Martin, Sinatra, Nat King Cole. And that’s my cousin. My father and her father were brothers.”
And then there is the influence of Gwendolyn Triplin Carter.
“She was watching Soul Train and said to herself – if people can dance like this on TV to soul music, why can’t they dance to gospel music and so she recruited young people to dance and travel from churches to churches to other venues – colleges and high schools – ‘anywhere they would have us’ to do choreographed routines called the Gospel Train of Johnstown,” says Jazzman Wilson.
Devon Haselrig says his time on the Gospel Train helped him gain a reputation for good in the community.
“Having the credibility of being one that Gwen Carter trusted and Bill Cashaw trusted, it propelled me to become someone that the city could call on, that the church community came to rely on,” he says.
Douglas Miller, born in Johnstown in 1949 and became a Grammy-nominated singer who placed multiple albums on the Billboard magazine Gospel Albums chart. Throughout his career, Miller recorded “When I See Jesus,” “Unspeakable Joy,” and “My Soul Has Been Anchored in the Lord” – and received an honorary doctorate of Christian Music Education from the Christian International Bible College.
But the story doesn’t end here. This is just the beginning of Johnstown’s deep and rich musical roots – roots that bear deep into the soil of the city and can be traced back – like most of our music today – to the black churches and the people of color who raised – and continue to raise- their voices in song.
“Music is the peace and tranquility of life for me,” says Jazzman Wilson. “It’s an escape and it gives joy to anyone who hears it. Music is my soul.”
Some of the research material in this feature appeared over the years in previously published articles in the Tribune-Democrat, a sister publication to Johnstown Magazine.
Photography in this feature courtesy of the Darr family, Devon Haselig, Johnstown Area Heritage Association, Johnstown Tribune-Democrat, Jeffery Wilson, and by Shane Riggs and Thomas Slusser.