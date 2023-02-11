For Valentine’s Day…
Johnstown Magazine is Looking For Love
We asked our readers to help us “define” love this Valentine season by sending us their stories. Here are the ones we selected to highlight in this season of love – just a reminder that love that comes in all shapes, sizes, and as it turns out – family heirlooms!
A Weight on my Heart
I received this “heart” shaped glass paperweight when my Mom passed away more than 24 years ago. My cousin in Arizona sent it along with a note to remind me of Mom and to keep her “forever in my heart.” It has remained on my desk and I see it every day and think of my Mother and my cousin and her message. “Forever in my Heart.”
- Susan Andrykovitch
Watch for a new "Looking for Love" reader submission here everyday through Valentine's Day. You can read all the reader submissions for this special feature in our printed version, available everywhere now.