For Valentine’s Day…
Johnstown Magazine is Looking For Love
We asked our readers to help us “define” love this Valentine season by sending us their stories. Here are the ones we selected to highlight in this season of love – just a reminder that love that comes in all shapes, sizes, and as it turns out – skies!
Flying High
“What is love? A very interesting question with so many meanings. I have always said there is no greater love than a Mother’s love. As we begin our life’s journey we soon discover there are many variations to the word love. Is it your first boyfriend, the day you became engaged, the day of your wedding, the birth of your first child, the birth of your grandchildren and great grandchildren? The answer to all of these questions is yes they are all a form of love. My love story began in 1958 at the Burlington Airport. For the first time I meet a guy by the name of Bill Pancake. After several months of only smiling and saying hello in passing much to my surprise he stopped by my house.
We continued to date until I graduated high school and were married on June 16th 1963. My entire family as I often said learned to love Bill more than me. It was not until September 28th, 2020 that I witnessed what true love is. Having had heart issues since 2000, September 28th was a very different kind of day. That was the day I was scheduled to have heart bypass surgery. Following nine bypasses, 8 ½ hours of surgery, and three days on life support I finally became responsive. The first thing I remember was again this tall handsome guy standing by my bedside holding my hand, seeing tears flowing down his checks, and hearing him say the following words. Dear God please just give us one more day. That is the day that I saw what love is. “
Saundra Pancake
Watch for a new "Looking for Love" reader submission here everyday through Valentine's Day. You can read all the reader submissions for this special feature in our printed version, available everywhere now.