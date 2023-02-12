For Valentine’s Day…
Johnstown Magazine is Looking For Love
We asked our readers to help us “define” love this Valentine season by sending us their stories. Here are the ones we selected to highlight in this season of love – just a reminder that love that comes in all shapes, sizes, and as it turns out -- inside our own immediate families!
Foster Love
“My family is love for me and we became a family through adoption and foster care. Although we became a family through a non-traditional route it doesn’t mean we love each other any less. It all started when we opened up our home and our hearts to foster care in 2015. We have had plenty of little ones and teens come and go but the opportunity arose for three kiddos to become permanent members of our family.
Our family unit was formed when we adopted our oldest daughter in 2017 (who was 14 at the time of adoption (she’s 20 now) and finally with the adoption of our two boys in 2022 (3 and 5 years). I am so proud of my children and I’m proud to be their mother. I got to watch my daughter go off to school dances and prom. I watched her get inducted into National Honor Society and graduate high school. I get to watch my smallest two grow, learn and become independent.
I look at all three of them and think “Wow, I get to be your momma. God brought us together.”
My advice to anyone contemplating foster care is be willing to go all in. Give a piece of yourself so that someone in need can feel your love. Even though the point is to be temporarily together. We always remember when someone made us feel welcomed, safe and loved. And who knows- not all situations are temporary.
Foster love.”
Kathleen Wilt
Watch for a new "Looking for Love" reader submission here everyday through Valentine's Day. You can read all the reader submissions for this special feature in our printed version, available everywhere now.