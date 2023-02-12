For Valentine’s Day…
Johnstown Magazine is Looking For Love
We asked our readers to help us “define” love this Valentine season by sending us their stories. Here are the ones we selected to highlight in this season of love – just a reminder that love that comes in all shapes, sizes, and as it turns out -- fur!
Puppy Love
“We thought we would never be able to welcome another dog into our lives after the death of Lily Lab Adorable. Our healthy vibrant yellow Labrador retriever suddenly collapsed during a field walk on our farm with my husband, Mark.
As I was bathing my mother in the shower, I heard Mark yell with great urgency, “Lily won’t get up”. There on the kitchen floor, Lily laid lifeless, no movement except for shallow respirations. We were in deep trouble.
I climbed into the back seat with Lily as we flew up the road to our vet, a 40 minute drive. Her pupils were dilated and fixed and respirations were now irregular. As a nurse with years of Hospice experience, I knew this was the end for our girl.
On arrival, two vet techs met us in the parking lot with a stretcher. Within five minutes, our Lily Lab Adorable was pronounced dead. Our vet’s diagnosis was aneurysm of the abdomen or heart. The room lost all energy, a stillness that only death reveals. The space was silent and cold. Gone was our furry pal who loved to run with abandon in the fields, chase the whitetail deer and sit in my lap and observe nature, a habit she gifted me with by surprise.
Lily’s final resting place is at the top of a hill in our back pasture. The place is the same place she and I sat motionless when she was a pup and watched a coyote chase a whitetail down below. It was our special moment.
The months went by. My mother passed and I experienced that dreadful malady that I have so confidently supported my patients through. It was heavy and dark. Although I struggled, the darkness was not ready to let go. It was as if something internal said, “Experience this…it is part of life too.”
Moving forward, healing with time and the loving support of Mark, Spring arrived and slowly the darkness dissipated. It had been three years since Lily’s death and I began to imagine her meeting up with our other pals at the rainbow bridge. Then, quite serendipitously, were gifted and welcomed a chocolate Labrador retriever pup into our life. We named her Magnolia Mae. We call her “Maggie”. She was one of those gifts, heaven sent, in the midst of the Covid epidemic. Her beautiful warm brown eyes have melted the shocking memory of our loss. She needs us and we need her.”
- Christine Farmer
